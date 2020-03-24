Editorial: Debunking coronavirus misinformation

President Trump caused a controversy when not addressing the “coronavirus” by that name or “COVID-19,” but instead referring to its place of origin — China.
It was a conscious decision. At Trump’s March 19 news conference, Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford zoomed in on the president’s notes. “Corona” was crossed off with a black marker and replaced by “Chinese.”
Trump was accused of fomenting racial hatred. Isolated incidents of violence were reported against Chinese Americans and others of Asian ethnicity, which echoed what’s happened in England and Europe. Any racial hostility — even avoiding Chinese restaurants — is ignorant and deplorable.
We haven’t labeled the virus as “Chinese,” yet its origins are incontrovertible. The Chinese government bears blame for ignoring internal warnings about the conditions that caused it.
In Trump’s case, he is countering Chinese and Russian misinformation.
On March 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao tweeted: “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”
In fact, the first U.S. case involved a Snohomish County, Wash., resident returning from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 15, two days before airport screening began.
Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S., later debunked his government’s assertions.
But Russian media would carry the baton with a disinformation extravaganza. According to the Guardian, a European Union monitoring team found 80 examples during the two months prior to March 16.
Reuters obtained a nine-page Russian document about its English, Spanish and French language efforts to increase alarm about the virus, including a false claim that an infected U.S. soldier in Lithuania spread it.
In February, the Kremlin’s Sputnik News stated the spread of the virus was akin to the 19th-century Opium Wars — with “England” and “international organizations” trying to control Chinese internal affairs, just as the British military had once forced China “to open its markets and cede territory.”
Ren TV aired a “Military Secret” documentary that U.S. forces disseminated a “biological weapon” in China. Website Ria Fan claimed a “false panic” about COVID-19 was designed to enrich Western pharmaceutical companies.
Lea Gabrielle, coordinator of the U.S. Global Engagement Center, testified before Congress about two million false tweets over three weeks. The Washington Post reported examples such as the coronavirus being “created by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or was the result of a bioweapon.”
A Kremlin-linked site blamed the far right’s favorite boogeyman, Jewish billionaire George Soros.
Foreign Policy reported the Kremlin-funded Channel 1 fingered Trump as the trigger man since “corona” is Latin for “crown” and Trump handed out crowns at beauty pageants. (In fact, coronaviruses are named for their crown-like shape.)
It is well documented that the coronavirus began in Wuhan and was traced to a wet market — outdoor stalls selling fish and meat, with live animals butchered while customers waited. A fruit bat is believed to have transmitted the virus to civet cats, a mainland Chinese delicacy. (Apologists for bats blame humans for encroaching on their territory.)
Chinese officials bear responsibility for the global outbreak because they were told to take action after the severely acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) killed 774 worldwide in 2002-03.
Dr. Zhong Nanshon, a Chinese epidemiologist, identified SARS in 2006 as originating in a wet market. He warned officials they were “a dangerous source of possible new infections.” The Chinese government did nothing.
With the coronavirus, local Communist Party officials arrested doctors who issued early warnings that it had an 87% similarity to SARS.
Unlike SARS, when China clamped down on information for months, the central government did notify the World Health Organization within weeks, but wouldn’t allow WHO teams in to investigate.
Diseases have been misidentified by place. The Spanish Flu, an H1N1 strain that killed an estimated 50 million from 1918-20, didn’t start in Spain. Ironically, it bears that name because the Spanish government initiated warnings and efforts to counter it.
Some accounts blame the Spanish Flu on U.S. soldiers from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where 40 would die of the disease, who were sent to the World War I front.
But writing in the journal “War in History” in 2014, Canadian historian Mark Humphries found records linking it to China.
A respiratory illness afflicting northern China in November 1917 was later identified by Chinese health officials as identical to the Spanish Flu. That year, 96,000 Chinese laborers were imported to work behind British and French lines on the Western Front.
One homegrown U.S. epidemic was identified with an individual, not place. Mary Mallon, a cook later known as “Typhoid Mary,” was the asymptomatic source of the disease that killed 10,771 in 1906-07.