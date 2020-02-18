Editorial: Curbing the runaway federal deficit

The Clinton administration culminated in four consecutive years of federal budget surpluses, albeit with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives driving restraint.

Since then, the budget deficit has grown with two wars (Afghanistan and Iraq), two Republican tax cuts and an influx of baby boomers onto Social Security and Medicare rolls, each roughly 23% of the federal expenditures.

In 2016, Donald Trump vowed to end deficits and a $19 trillion debt in eight years by renegotiating “bad” trade deals, citing annual savings of more than $2 trillion. He later clarified that the reduction would be in percentage points.

Trump inherited a $587 billion deficit from President Barack Obama who inherited red ink of $1.4 trillion from President George W. Bush. (The Obama deficits would have been higher if not for a Republican Congress including “sequestration” in the Budget Control Act of 2011, triggering across-the-board cuts to limit federal debt ceiling increases.)

The federal debt — all deficits combined — was $20.2 trillion in 2017 when Trump took office. It was $22.7 trillion last year.

Trump isn’t concerned. He told donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in January, “Who the hell cares about the budget? We’re going to have a country.”