Editorial: Curbing the runaway federal deficit

The Clinton administration culminated in four consecutive years of federal budget surpluses, albeit with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives driving restraint.
Since then, the budget deficit has grown with two wars (Afghanistan and Iraq), two Republican tax cuts and an influx of baby boomers onto Social Security and Medicare rolls, each roughly 23% of the federal expenditures.
In 2016, Donald Trump vowed to end deficits and a $19 trillion debt in eight years by renegotiating “bad” trade deals, citing annual savings of more than $2 trillion. He later clarified that the reduction would be in percentage points.
Trump inherited a $587 billion deficit from President Barack Obama who inherited red ink of $1.4 trillion from President George W. Bush. (The Obama deficits would have been higher if not for a Republican Congress including “sequestration” in the Budget Control Act of 2011, triggering across-the-board cuts to limit federal debt ceiling increases.)
The federal debt — all deficits combined — was $20.2 trillion in 2017 when Trump took office. It was $22.7 trillion last year.
Trump isn’t concerned. He told donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in January, “Who the hell cares about the budget? We’re going to have a country.”
Because federal law requires presidents to issue an annual budget proposal, the Trump administration just made another stab at balancing it. It wouldn’t take eight years, or 10 years per its next revision, but would happen by 2035.
It’s $4.8 trillion blueprint is based on overly optimistic economic growth scenarios, combined with freezing or cutting programs for the poor, farmers and entitlements. It has a mere $2 billion for a border wall, but the president has transferred sufficient funds from the military and other agencies to construct much of it.
Trump predicted in 2017 that his economic proposals would produce annual growth of 3% by 2021. It was 2.9% in 2018, but fell to 2.3% in 2019, which the administration blamed on trade wars, the General Motors strike, Midwest farm flooding and Boeing’s 727Max woes.
Now, it is predicting 2.8% next year and more than 3% thereafter.
The Congressional Budget Office and Federal Reserve, though, are estimating a half-point lower next year, forecasting an annual average of 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively, over the next decade.
While the president promised not to cut Social Security and Medicare, that’s based on the recipient. The administration would reduce Social Security’s disability rolls by nearly $80 billion by promoting work and making it more difficult to qualify.
With Medicare, it proposes saving $600 billion through lower prescription drug costs, which Trump has previously championed, then disowned. Both the House and Senate have reform bills.
The Financial Times recently reported the high cost of insulin for diabetics prompted Insulin4All
caravans to travel to Canada, where it’s 10% of U.S. prices. Americans paid $327 billion to treat diabetes in 2017 — a quarter of all U.S. health care costs.
Other Medicare cuts would have hospitals receiving less for uncompensated care; payments would be equalized for services offered in hospital offices and by independent doctors, and more services would be provided by physicians’ assistants.
New rules for the low-income Medicaid program would raise work requirements, make it harder for seniors to qualify for its long-term care coverage and reduce the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Elsewhere, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program would be eliminated as well as the block grant for Meals on Wheels for seniors. Tax breaks for renewable energy would end.
Numerous programs would boost Trump’s rural base, including guaranteed loans for rural business and industries, $1.5 billion; farm loans, $8.9 billion; and “Revitalizing Rural America” to improve broadband, transportation, water and road and bridge projects, $25 billion.
But support for farmers’ crop insurance premium payments would drop from 62% to 48%. Commodity payments would be limited to farmers with adjusted gross income less than $500,000 and subsidies eliminated for those above $500,000.
The Environmental Protection Agency budget would be cut by 26.5%, and Health and Human Services by 9%, including the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which sought more funding to combat the coronavirus.
The Education Department faces an 8% cut; interior, 13.4%; housing and urban development, 15.2%, and foreign aid, 22%.
In 2000, when it was balanced, federal budget revenues peaked at 20% of gross domestic product. Two years ago, the CBO warned the budget would “implode” without significant new revenues.
Asked in 2018 if the debt will become a big problem, Trump admitted, “Yeah, but I won’t be here.” On the Democratic side, presidential candidates are most interested in tax schemes just to pay for huge new offerings.
But cuts and/or tax increases will be inevitable to curb runaway deficits, and it will be imperative not to place the greatest burden on the most vulnerable in society.