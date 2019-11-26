It was a statement of the obvious, but necessary, when the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution asking Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature to further address Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation mental health care system.
The catalyst was the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommending $72,700 in fines against the Iowa Department of Human Services. Investigators found low staffing and other issues created unsafe working conditions at the Mental Health Institute in Independence where employees were assaulted and injured by combative patients.
Seven serious and three minor safety violations were found at MHI.
According to the American Federation of State, County Municipal Employees, a patient punched a treatment worker and slammed their head into a wall, while another worker was hit in the head after a patient escaped restraints.
A nurse — previously punched in the nose and scratched — was moved to the sex offender unit with another previously assaulted worker. When that individual responded to another emergency, the nurse was left alone in the unit despite a hospital promise not to do so. She quit after her shift.
Tina Suckow, a nurse, sustained head, knee and shoulder injuries in an attack. Yet she was fired despite being treated for a neurological ailment since she had exhausted her medical leave and was denied catastrophic leave.
A 2017 state law, upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court, keeps government employee unions from negotiating safety issues.
The supervisors feared the incidents could be the catalyst for closing MHI given how former Gov. Terry Branstad unilaterally shuttered two (Clarinda and Mount Pleasant) of the state’s four mental health institutions as well as the Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo.
Hospitals have closed psychiatric units in Creston, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Keokuk and West Union adding to the shortage of beds.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates Iowa has 123,000 residents afflicted with mental illness, one in four adults, with one in 17 expected to develop a serious problem; one in five children, with one in 10 expected to have a serious disturbance.
According to a report last year by the Treatment Advocacy Center, Iowa was last in the nation, including the District of Columbia, in total number of psychiatric care beds per capita at 1.2 beds per 100,000 adult population in 2016. The national average is 12.
Iowa also is 47th in psychiatrists and 44th in mental health workforce availability. Only 30 of the state’s 99 counties have psychiatrists.
The Legislature did approve six mental health regional “access” centers with 16 or fewer beds in 2018 to provide short-term crisis care services — for immediate detoxification, observation and stabilization. Those sites have not yet been established.
The Iowa mental health system is primarily funded by state and federal Medicaid money and county property taxes allocated in 14 regional authorities.
Law enforcement is adversely affected, while not being equipped to deal with mental health care, which prompted Supervisor Dan Trelka, the retiring Waterloo police chief, to raise the issue.
“I’ve worked as a law enforcement officer in three different states: Iowa, Wisconsin and Colorado,” he said. “Regarding resources available for mental health challenges being faced by communities, it’s my experience that Iowa is the worst I’ve
worked in.”
He added that he had “lost patience” while encountering a lack of services that prompted individuals with known problems to harm themselves or others.
“I can tell you about incident after incident where the current system is failing our communities,” he said.
Trelka, a Republican, is expected to challenge incumbent Tony Thompson, a Democrat, in the 2020 sheriff’s race.
Thompson also has criticized the mental health system and worked with local and state groups to find solutions. He has estimated three out of 10 county jail inmates — 60% at times — have an underlying mental illness and shouldn’t be incarcerated.
Without anywhere else to go, taxpayers foot the tab for $70 per day or $8,400 for four months. Overtime bills for deputies are often incurred while transporting inmates, possibly across state, to an available psychiatric bed.
The sheriff is the largest provider of mental health care services in the county with only a licensed social worker on his staff. “It’s not the environment where you are supposed to be treating mental illness,” Thompson has said.
Reynolds, a Republican, has appealed to the Republican-controlled Legislature to provide more funding for mental health care services for adults and juveniles before, but her requests have been consistently underfunded.
Credit the supervisors for asking legislators not to retrench when encountering problems in a system falling far short of helping a population desperately in need, while negatively impacting law enforcement and county budgets.
