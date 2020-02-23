Editorial: Courthouses, schools are no place for guns

After a Black Hawk County prosecutor was almost assaulted in a courtroom, supervisors approved adding two more sheriff’s deputies to patrol proceedings.
Meanwhile in Des Moines, a House subcommittee advanced a bill to allow guns in county courthouses (but not courtrooms or offices) and around schools and workplaces.
In 2017, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed an expansive firearms law including a provision allowing citizens to sue local government officials if they believed gun-free zones violated their Second Amendment rights.
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady subsequently issued an order banning weapons in court-controlled spaces and public areas of county courthouses. Guns rights activists objected that the judiciary shouldn’t be able to ban firearms in other parts of courthouses where public business took place.
Cady amended his order, allowing county supervisors or other local officials to file a written request to allow guns in the building. But when the Woodbury County supervisors did so, a judge rejected it.
In a Black Hawk County case last month, jurors found Brittany Valencia Martin guilty of intentionally hitting her 16-year-old son with a vehicle. The son then went after an assistant county attorney before deputies intervened and dragged him away screaming.
“This is something that’s been percolating for some time,” County Attorney Brian Williams told the supervisors, adding deputies were only in the courtroom on a “hunch.”
Sheriff Tony Thompson had increased the number of deputies providing courtroom security during hearings, but mostly they escort those already in custody.
The bill approved by a House subcommittee would make unenforceable any order from the judiciary prohibiting a citizen from carrying, possessing or transporting a weapon in a county courthouse or any joint-use public facility, aside from a courtroom or court office.
In addition, a concealed pistol or revolver could be carried onto school grounds by a person with a valid permit, but on the driveway, parking lot or sidewalks. That is currently a Class D felony.
The bill also would allow an employee to carry, possess or transport a firearm or ammunition to work if it’s “out of sight” or in a locked vehicle.
Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, cited the great inconvenience driving the legislation: “You got your mom dropping her child at school, going to the county courthouse to pay taxes, going to work, coming back to pick up their child from school. In all those instances, they have to disarm themselves.”
Black Hawk County Courthouse currently screens for firearms and, rightly so, given anti-government venom in some quarters. No guarantees exist that a perpetrator will stop at a particular door.
Attorneys have a right to be wary. An American Bar Association survey of 12,000 lawyers in 27 states found 88.7% were threatened or experienced violence, including 42% who faced an in-person confrontation.
Inevitably, taxpayers will pay for deputies to patrol the building because Annie Oakley couldn’t park her gun. Telling the majority of “good” gun owners from the few bad ones isn’t an exact science. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock didn’t fit any profile.
School officials and the business community aren’t happy.
Emily Piper, an Iowa Association of School Boards lobbyist, worried about higher insurance rates if a person could carry a weapon on school grounds. “The potential for accidents to happen, I’m not talking about criminal activity, are what concerns us.”
Nicole Crain, of the Iowa Association of Business and Industries, framed it as another issue dear to Republicans.
“This is a private property right,” she said. “We do believe that the employer should have the ability to choose what policy they have for the employees when they are at work.”
In 2017, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds shot down a Department of Human Services proposal to regulate firearms at child care facilities. It would have required a gun be locked away, kept separate from ammunition.
Most importantly, parents would be notified if a gun was on the premises.
Reynolds said the Legislature needed to study it. A year later, Democrats brought it up and Republicans wouldn’t consider it. Iowa is one of 12 states without rules concerning firearms at child care operations.
We do not have an issue with the legal owners of handguns for defensive reasons or firearms used for sport or hunting. In a nation with 265 million guns owned by 30% of the population, that Pandora’s box is not going to be closed.
But we believe more lives would be endangered rather than any safety provided by allowing guns in and around most gathering spots. This bill addresses three critical ones.
Courthouses already are patrolled by armed deputies. The spate of school shootings doesn’t bode well for firearms on the premises. And we doubt workplace morale would be enhanced knowing any aggrieved employee with a short fuse might have a gun in the car.