Editorial: Courthouses, schools are no place for guns

“This is something that’s been percolating for some time,” County Attorney Brian Williams told the supervisors, adding deputies were only in the courtroom on a “hunch.”

Sheriff Tony Thompson had increased the number of deputies providing courtroom security during hearings, but mostly they escort those already in custody.

The bill approved by a House subcommittee would make unenforceable any order from the judiciary prohibiting a citizen from carrying, possessing or transporting a weapon in a county courthouse or any joint-use public facility, aside from a courtroom or court office.

In addition, a concealed pistol or revolver could be carried onto school grounds by a person with a valid permit, but on the driveway, parking lot or sidewalks. That is currently a Class D felony.

The bill also would allow an employee to carry, possess or transport a firearm or ammunition to work if it’s “out of sight” or in a locked vehicle.

Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, cited the great inconvenience driving the legislation: “You got your mom dropping her child at school, going to the county courthouse to pay taxes, going to work, coming back to pick up their child from school. In all those instances, they have to disarm themselves.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}