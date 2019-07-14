It’s said that local government is the level of government closest to the citizens and impacts citizens the most. And many believe local government offers citizens the most opportunity to speak and interact with their elected and appointed officials.
Unfortunately, we believe some changes now being considered by the city of Waterloo would limit citizens’ ability to interact with their government representatives.
A City Council subcommittee is considering cutting in half the number of council meetings held in a year – from four a month to two.
Another change would effectively prohibit citizens from speaking at the public forum or “oral presentations” portion of the council meeting unless they sign up in advance. During that portion of the meeting, citizens may address the council on any item not on that particular meeting’s agenda.
The council currently meets on the first four Mondays of each month. A proposed ordinance would have the council meeting only on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Waterloo's weekly meetings are unusual, according to information on the Iowa League of Cities' website. Sioux City is the only other city with a top 20 population that holds four meetings a month.
But Councilman Pat Morrissey said he still supports having four monthly meetings, noting cities that meet only twice approve too many items on consent agendas without public discussion.
"I'm totally opposed (to) going to two," Morrissey said. "I think, especially important (actions), the public has a right to respond or know what we're saying."
We agree with Morrissey. Waterloo needs look no further than its neighbor to the west, Cedar Falls, to understand why.
The Cedar Falls City Council, unlike Waterloo’s council, currently meets twice a month instead of four. The Cedar Falls council agendas are typically loaded up with numerous items on the council’s “consent calendar” or “resolution calendar” a list of items of business which can be approved by the council on a single vote, without public discussion, unless a council member or citizen requests an item be pulled for discussion and a separate vote. The mayor reads all the items on the resolution and consent calendars before the vote.
It is not unusual for a Cedar Falls council agenda to have 20 items or more on an individual resolution calendar. It’s a laborious task for a mayor to read through all those items -- and an even more laborious for the public to follow.
It requires council members and citizens to be very alert in following along as those items are read, and to do homework in advance of the meeting once the agendas are published. Fortunately both cities do a great job in making supporting agenda documents and background information available online. Still, it’s quite a bit of work to bone up on the agenda with about two days’ notice between its publication and the meeting.
Reducing the number of meetings may save council members and paid staff a couple of late nights, with some incremental savings if members are paid less for attending fewer meetings. But it requires a lot more work from the public to stay attuned to city business. While we are not suggesting any overt subterfuge on the part of city officials, fewer meetings and long agendas offer the opportunity for some important agenda items to slip by without due discussion, potentially leaving the public and the officials themselves unaware of the full potential impact of their actions.
Waterloo could experiment with three council meetings a month on a trial basis, but we remain skeptical.
We also object to requiring residents to sign up in advance of the council meeting to be able to speak. We certainly encourage individuals or groups to inform city officials, as a courtesy, they wish to speak on certain matters. But we oppose it being a requirement.
The main reason is one of logistics. If something urgent happens, and a citizen or citizens wish to address the council in open session to assure their concerns are heard publicly and addressed, they should have every right to do so.
Of course, citizens may call City Hall, the mayor or their council representatives at any time. However, some citizens might want to address the entire council in open session to make sure the entire public is aware of concerns and officials are held accountable to respond.
That said, it is up to the individual citizens to be judicious and selective in how, and how often, they address the council and why. No individual or group of individuals has the right to use the oral presentations or public forum portion of a council meeting as a personal weekly soapbox to editorialize and garner face time for the cable television cameras, conducting themselves as though they are elected U.S. senators mounting a filibuster.
Certainly citizens have a right to free speech. They have no right, however, to impede the conduct of all items of city business and monopolize the microphone – such as, for example, trying to speak on each and every agenda item and effectively hijack the meeting. They have the floor as long as the mayor or mayor pro tem chairing the meeting allows them. Not only does such behavior impede the conduct of the public’s business, it is just plain rude and inconsiderate of others wanting to speak.
Such individuals who wish that kind of televised forum may make arrangements with city governments’ cable public access operations to have their own shows and air their views.
Such individuals being a separate case, however, we oppose reducing the number of council meetings and mandatory preregistration for public forum. We believe the public’s business is best conducted in public, with as much contact as efficiently possible. Reducing meetings reduces the opportunity for public contact, potentially reducing accountability. And mandatory preregistration potentially impedes both the citizens in airing concerns, as well as the officials’ ability to address them, in a timely manner.
