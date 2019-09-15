Democrats — and Republicans, for that matter — should savor Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3, 2020, because they could be forever relegated to the dustbin of history thereafter.
That realization hit home after the Democratic National Committee recently pulled the rug out from under the Iowa Democratic Party, which had been dutifully following orders to expand caucus participation.
In August 2018, the DNC demanded the presidential nominating process be more inclusive. They urged states do away with caucuses, where individuals assemble in meeting rooms to choose delegates on behalf of presidential candidates. The party wanted primary balloting instead.
Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington switched from caucuses to primaries. Of the six states that didn’t, the two most notable were at the front end of the election calendar — Iowa’s “first-in-the-nation” caucuses and Nevada on Feb. 22. Both made efforts to increase involvement.
The Iowa Democratic Party was given “conditional approval” in February for its “virtual caucus” — six online and telephone sessions (later limited to phone) for those who couldn’t attend in person — based on recommendations from the DNC’s Unity Reform Commission.
Users would have dialed a number, entered a personal identification number and birth date, and then ranked their top five candidates.
The total virtual caucus results were to count for 10% of the overall delegate equivalents for each of the state’s four congressional districts, no matter how many people participated by phone.
Although a Des Moines Register poll found that the virtual component would have increased participation by one-third, the Iowa Democratic Party was told in late August that its plans were rejected because of security concerns.
The DNC stated, “There is no tele-caucusing system available that meets our standard of security and reliability given the scale needed for the Iowa and Nevada caucuses and the current cyber-security climate. For these reasons, we are recommending to the committee that virtual caucus systems not be used in the Iowa and Nevada 2020 caucus processes.”
The dysfunctional DNC could have saved sending the IDP on a wild goose chase by doing some basic research once computers were deemed insecure.
As Bruce Schneier, a security technologist and fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, told the 538 website about voting by phone, “It would be insane to do it and expect it to be secure.”
Foreign hackers needs not apply, according to Herb Lin, senior research scholar at Stanford’s Center for International Security and Cooperation. All it required is having computers regularly call the number, jamming it with a constant busy signal, making voting inaccessible.
And it’s not like the caucuses could be suddenly called off with this revelation.
According to the Register, Iowans will host more than 2,000 gatherings for presidential candidates before the 2020 caucuses and our airwaves are already inundated with endless repetitious commercials. The show must go on, virtual or not.
The Iowa caucuses are a storied part of American political folklore.
They first gained national attention in 1976 when “Jimmy Who?” —Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter — emerged from nowhere to capture the majority of the state’s Democratic delegates and, eventually, the presidency. His campaign romanticized “retail” politics — from living rooms to Main Street from farms to union halls.
Since then nominees of both parties have either been blessed in Iowa (George H.W. Bush, Robert Dole, George Bush, Barack Obama and John Kerry) or an occasional frontrunner banished (Howard Dean).
The state is “first” only because of the caucus system. New Hampshire zealously guards its first-in-the-nation primary — ingrained in the state constitution — a week after the Iowa caucuses. Iowa loses its status with a primary.
But the Iowa caucuses still serve a purpose by winnowing the field in a relatively inexpensive battleground. Candidates in New Hampshire must buy TV spots in the pricey Boston market.
While the Democratic bash promises to be something of a free-for-fall with nearly two-dozen candidates vying for the affection of caucus-goers, the GOP will have a muted affair with three current challengers to President Donald Trump (Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld).
Inevitably, the fate of Republican caucuses is intertwined with the Democrats. Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Republican Party of Iowa, has said he’ll “unequivocally stand” with Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price in preserving Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. Custer may have had better odds at Little Big Horn.
A primary is inevitable for Democrats’ desire for inclusivity. Iowa will have to fight to swap spots with New Hampshire.
Make every effort to attend your party’s caucuses this year. For all its warts, it’s democracy in action —messy, exasperating, enlightening and, quite likely, your last chance to become involved in this historical process.
