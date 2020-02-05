Editorial: Coronavirus epidemic could have been avoided

The Supreme People’s Court later denounced those actions, stating, “If society had at the time believed those ‘rumors,’ and wore masks, used disinfectant and avoided going to the wildlife market as if there were a SARS outbreak, perhaps it would’ve meant we could better control the coronavirus today.”

With 59 cases analyzed, Chinese authorities announced Jan. 9 the existence of the new coronavirus — named for its crown-like appearance with a series of spikes made of proteins. It was linked to SARS and MERS.

Its numbers skyrocketed. By Sunday, the WHO confirmed 17,205 cases, mostly in China, and 361 deaths, all in China except for a Chinese national in the Philippines.

It may be an undercount. A study published in the medical journal Lancet by University of Hong Kong scientists estimated 75,815 people infected with the coronavirus by Jan. 25, assuming each infected person passed the virus to 2.68 others, and it was doubling every 6.4 days.

The difficulty in assessing the number is that the incubation period is 14 days from infection until symptoms — runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache and fever, which can be severe, as well as bronchitis and pneumonia.

