Some hard feelings re-emerged recently when it was discovered Leslie Hospitality was no longer running the Ramada Hotel and Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center it was planning to buy and renovate.
Earlier this month, Leslie Hospitality president Edwin Leslie and hotel owner Luke Castrogiovanni both confirmed the hotel and city-owned convention center are back under Castrogiovanni’s control.
“Things have not worked out as planned,” Castrogiovanni said. “He (Leslie) has left us a mess.”
Any chance LK Waterloo, of which Leslie Hospitality was a managing partner, will be able to follow through on a $20 million project seems doomed. The redevelopment agreement called for renovation of the downtown hotel and convention center and was approved by the city in July 2017.
At the time it was big news — and good news —for the city. The deal garnered the No. 3 spot on The Courier’s top stories for 2017.
The sale was hailed by many as a way to help revitalize the downtown tourism hub. The deal called for the city to give Leslie Hospitality the convention center and $1 million in return for the company completing a $20 million overhaul of both the center and the adjacent Ramada Hotel, which Leslie Hospitality was purchasing on its own.
The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber endorsed the deal, and in the words of former president Steve Dust, “this solution is the best we could have imagined.”
City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer and Mayor Quentin Hart both declined to comment last week after the revelation Leslie Hospitality is no longer running the facilities, noting the city had not received any documented confirmation of the business relationship between Castrogiovanni’s Watermark Hotel Equities and LK Waterloo.
“I don’t know the full details or parameters between Mr. Leslie and Watermark,” Hart stated. “I can tell you we’ve been getting considerable interest from folks that want to build a brand new hotel downtown near the convention center.”
The approval process was contentious among City Council members. At the time, Councilmen Tom Lind, Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs challenged Leslie’s credentials and ability to finance the project. Lind unsuccessfully pushed for a special counsel to revisit the agreement.
Lind called for the review, citing some red flags, including reports the developer was sued by a business partner on a hotel project in Omaha, Neb. The bad blood spilled over into municipal election campaigns.
Leslie posted a Facebook advertisement just before the last election that endorsed incumbents Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Tom Powers, as well as Sharon Juon, who was running against Lind and who had been critical of Lind’s handling of the convention center deal.
In hindsight, Lind’s request for a special counsel may have been the reasonable move.
Lind was defeated in his re-election bid.
“This is hardly surprising,” Lind told The Courier last week. “From the very beginning, every warning sign pointed to this outcome.
“Unfortunately, Mayor Hart was more interested in using my and others’ objections to the project for his own political gain rather than doing what was best for the city of Waterloo,” he added. “Well, he was successful. He got me off the City Council but at a huge cost to the citizens of Waterloo.”
There have already been a lot of “I told you so” comments around this latest development, and we expect there will be plenty more.
We weren’t immune to succumbing to the lure of a deal that promised to turn long-standing taxpayer subsidies for the convention center into a new revenue stream, while remodeling and modernizing facilities that had fallen into disrepair.
In August 2017, we placed our support, via an editorial, behind the transaction, noting “this deal came too close to an unnecessary teetering point,” (because of the objections) and that “losing out on this opportunity would have been a major embarrassment.”
We’re not going to apologize for backing the city in taking a risk on this project. We see the importance of having a vibrant convention center in our community. But some of the council members, city staff and supporters of the deal — including us — will have to eat some criticism for a while.
But then it’s time to move forward. We still want a convention center the Cedar Valley can be proud of, while making economical sense. We hope to see everyone back to the drawing board and working together on this issue very soon.
