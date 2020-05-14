Editorial: Congress must rescue postal service, a lifeline in a pandemic, and Grassley should lead the charge

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reprinted from the Des Moines Register May 5.

We never imagined having to write an editorial defending the existence of the U.S. Postal Service. Then again, we never imagined an American president would refer to the federal agency as “a joke.”

But here we are.

The novel coronavirus has further strained the postal service’s finances. Mail volume is down by nearly a third compared to the same time last year.

“The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services to fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic,” Postmaster General Megan Brennan told members of Congress during an April telebriefing. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.”

The U.S. Postal Service will “run out of cash this fiscal year” without financial assistance, she warned.