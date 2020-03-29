Editorial: Congress acts fast to help Americans

“Businesses critical to maintaining national security” — aka Boeing — got $17 billion, despite wallowing in financial woes following the grounding of its rushed-to-market 737 SuperMax involved in two fatal crashes.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and governor of South Carolina, where Boeing has a large manufacturing presence, earlier resigned from its board, protesting its pursuit of public aid.

Despite what borders on criminal negligence, Boeing employs 70,000 in Washington state and 150,000 globally and claims to support 2.5 million aerospace-industry jobs and 17,000 suppliers.

Elsewhere, humanities grants, which may not have passed muster among many social conservatives, were handed out: $75 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities to assist arts organizations, museums and libraries.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington got $25 million and the Smithsonian Institution, $7.5 million.

Social conservatives received an additional six months of funding for abstinence-only sexual education programs; ditto for Democrats backing programs about birth control and safe sex.

This legislation is far from perfect. More measures are inevitable. But it is a life preserver for millions of Americans whose businesses or jobs have been lost or are in jeopardy. Despite feuds preceding it, Congress deserves credit for coming together in a time of extraordinary need.

