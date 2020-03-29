Editorial: Congress acts fast to help Americans

For the third time this month, a Congress constantly at loggerheads came together to quickly address the impact of the coronavirus.
By a 96-0 vote late Wednesday, the Senate approved a $2 trillion economic stimulus package patched together in a gargantuan 1,404-page bill early that morning following a day of contentious name-calling that better typified ideological differences.
The House was expected to follow suit.
Of note, the stimulus bill includes direct payments to most Americans; an extension and enhancement of unemployment benefits; aid for beleaguered small businesses, farmers, cities and states; reimbursement for overburdened hospitals fighting COVID-19, and even $17 billion in “national security” funds for an unnamed entity bearing an uncanny resemblance to Boeing.
Some industries — hotels, restaurants, retailers and grocers — received permanent, long-sought tax code changes in return for retaining employees. The humanities and sexual education and abstinence programs got money as well.
Previously, Congress passed a $8.3 billion bill (up from $2 billion proposed by the White House) aimed at developing a vaccine and other preventive measures. Another package emanating from the House mandated more sick leave and free COVID-19 testing. It following relatively harmonious negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
The latest bill — warts and all — won’t be the last as states, notably New York, wrestle with an exponentially increasing disease without any immediate end in sight. President Trump’s hope to be able to jump-start the economy by Easter is wishful thinking. In any event, it largely depends on acquiescence by governors who have been on the front lines.
With a record 3.3 million filing for unemployment last week, the bill offers a much-need financial infusion:
Beginning April 6, it includes $1,200 in direct payments to taxpayers with incomes up to $75,000 per year (families, $150,000), then gradually phasing out up to individual earnings of $99,000 (couples, $198,000), plus $500 per child. It applies even to Social Security recipients.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., prevailed in getting unemployment benefits for those furloughed, “gig economy” workers (Uber, Lyft drivers and the like) and freelancers. The payments are increased by $600 per week for four months — in addition to what states offer as base unemployment compensation.
After his own deliberations with Mnuchin, Schumer promised his Democratic colleagues President Donald Trump’s real estate empire wouldn’t benefit nor, as the bill states, would “the spouse, child, son-in-law or daughter-in-law” of the president and other officials.
Yet the Trump Organization stands to gain from tax code changes and it won’t affect Jared Kushner’s real estate holdings, because they’re
less than the 25% threshold of his family’s business
ventures.
Schumer was successful in getting oversight on $500 billion in aid fund for distressed businesses — $425 billion for the Federal Reserve to administer and $75 billion for specific industries such as the airlines.
The initial provisions lacked any oversight to scrutinize lending decisions; indeed, it didn’t allow identifying recipients for six months.
When Trump was asked about it Monday, he responded, “I’ll be the oversight.”
That may have sparked concessions. Harkening back to the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program during the 2008 financial crisis, Congress approved an independent inspector general and a five-person oversight panel.
Nonetheless, it wasn’t universally lauded.
Liberal firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted, it “seems to give a *HALF TRILLION DOLLARS* away to big corporations, w/ few worker protections.”
The bill also raises assistance from $30 billion to $50 billion for farmers who were collateral damage in Trump’s trade wars.
“Businesses critical to maintaining national security” — aka Boeing — got $17 billion, despite wallowing in financial woes following the grounding of its rushed-to-market 737 SuperMax involved in two fatal crashes.
Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and governor of South Carolina, where Boeing has a large manufacturing presence, earlier resigned from its board, protesting its pursuit of public aid.
Despite what borders on criminal negligence, Boeing employs 70,000 in Washington state and 150,000 globally and claims to support 2.5 million aerospace-industry jobs and 17,000 suppliers.
Elsewhere, humanities grants, which may not have passed muster among many social conservatives, were handed out: $75 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities to assist arts organizations, museums and libraries.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington got $25 million and the Smithsonian Institution, $7.5 million.
Social conservatives received an additional six months of funding for abstinence-only sexual education programs; ditto for Democrats backing programs about birth control and safe sex.
This legislation is far from perfect. More measures are inevitable. But it is a life preserver for millions of Americans whose businesses or jobs have been lost or are in jeopardy. Despite feuds preceding it, Congress deserves credit for coming together in a time of extraordinary need.
