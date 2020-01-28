Editorial: Cheaters never prosper? If they aren't punished, they'll live to cheat again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Trump evaded punishment because the Justice Department determined a sitting president cannot be prosecuted. He proceeded to cheat again by withholding military aid to Ukraine while demanding its president announce an investigation of Trump’s likely 2020 Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

January 2020 turns out to be the month of reckoning for cheaters.

In baseball, heads are rolling amid revelations the Astros found their own way to manipulate the odds — a pitch here, a pitch there — to gain a batting edge over their opponents. Astros coaches spied on the opposing team and used elaborate ways to alert their own batters to the pitch they were about to receive. The advance knowledge gave Astros batters a huge advantage. Not only did they eke out unfair win after unfair win, they rattled the confidence and ruined the pitching records of their opponents.

Last week, MLB announced it will not strip the Astros of their 2017 title no — a punishment the team richly deserves — no matter what further evidence arises. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday he would uphold the “long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened.”