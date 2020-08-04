Editorial: Change overdue for Hawkeye football

Ferentz is Iowa’s winningest football coach, a four-time Big Ten “Coach of the Year,” and a two-time league champion with 17 bowl appearances in 21 years.

Off the field, according to a 2018 report disclosed by Hawkeye Nation, Iowa was No. 60 between 2014-18 among the 65 Power 5 schools in graduation rates for Blacks in all sports and last in the Big Ten — 40% graduating, compared with 77% for all athletes. Iowa had 31 Black scholarship football players from 2013 to 2015. After retention issues, only eight graduated.

Wide receiver Marvin McNutt (2007-11) said Iowa’s leadership group met with Ferentz about discipline discrepancies.

“We saw a lot of our fellow Black teammates put in a situation where they were one-and-done,” he said. “We would talk to Coach Ferentz and say, ‘We need to come up with a better system to handle these incidents.’ ... We felt Black guys were leaving or having to transfer, and the white guys are able to stay and figure out community service or something.”

Hawkeye Nation reported Iowa sent 33 players to Big Ten media days from 2009 to 2019, but only 10 Blacks — the fewest of any school. Often it was the only school to send none.