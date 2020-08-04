Editorial: Change overdue for Hawkeye football

The Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell on Thursday delivered its long-awaited report on the treatment and retention of Black players in the University of Iowa football program.
Coach Kirk Ferentz got a pass, but not four unnamed current or former assistants.
The report maintains players, for the most part, hold Ferentz in high esteem. Yet the findings echo a recently disclosed 2018 internal report and meetings Ferentz previously had with players.
More than 60 former Hawkeyes sounded off after Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels tweeted June 5, “There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”
Husch Blackwell found some assistant coaches “abused their power and verbally abused and bullied players,” that Black players were unable to be their “authentic” selves — from hair to hats to jewelry — but were pressured to “conform to a mold that appeared to be built around the stereotype of a clean-cut, white athlete from a Midwestern background.”
Chris Doyle, the nation’s highest paid strength and conditioning coach, left June 14 with a settlement of approximately $1.1 million (15 months’ salary). In December 2016, Ferentz called Doyle “the most important coach in our program, including me.”
He was regarded as Ferentz’ best friend and untouchable. Yet ESPN recounted a deplorable incident during 2009 spring football when Doyle embarrassed wide receiver Derrell Johnson-Koulianos after he was late for a meeting.
In front of teammates, coaches, recruits and their parents, he ordered him to jog around the field with a large yellow trash can over his head.
“I felt so humiliated for him,” said former All-Big Ten cornerback Amari Spievey. “That felt like me running. ... It still bothers me.”
Defensive end LeBron Daniel said, “We all just looked and were shaking our heads. During water breaks, guys would be talking about, ‘Hey, what the F is that?’ A humiliating thing.”
Doyle hung a photo of the incident in his office. “When kids would go in there, you’d see this picture,” Johnson-Koulianos said. “He has it up there like he’s proud, like a trophy.”
“I guarantee if (Johnson-Koulianos) was white, (Doyle) would’ve never done that,” Spievey said. “There have been white players getting in trouble, too.”
Several players told Husch Blackwell that Iowa’s racial issues were “not just a Chris Doyle problem.”
Two other assistants criticized in comments by Black players included Brian Ferentz, the head coach’s son and offensive coordinator, and Seth Wallace, the linebackers’ coach. No known action has been taken against either.
Ferentz is Iowa’s winningest football coach, a four-time Big Ten “Coach of the Year,” and a two-time league champion with 17 bowl appearances in 21 years.
Off the field, according to a 2018 report disclosed by Hawkeye Nation, Iowa was No. 60 between 2014-18 among the 65 Power 5 schools in graduation rates for Blacks in all sports and last in the Big Ten — 40% graduating, compared with 77% for all athletes. Iowa had 31 Black scholarship football players from 2013 to 2015. After retention issues, only eight graduated.
Wide receiver Marvin McNutt (2007-11) said Iowa’s leadership group met with Ferentz about discipline discrepancies.
“We saw a lot of our fellow Black teammates put in a situation where they were one-and-done,” he said. “We would talk to Coach Ferentz and say, ‘We need to come up with a better system to handle these incidents.’ ... We felt Black guys were leaving or having to transfer, and the white guys are able to stay and figure out community service or something.”
Hawkeye Nation reported Iowa sent 33 players to Big Ten media days from 2009 to 2019, but only 10 Blacks — the fewest of any school. Often it was the only school to send none.
“It was almost like they were trying to portray the perfect white guy that represented Iowa football,” said Jordan Lomax, an academic All-American and captain of the 2015 Rose Bowl team. “Guys were like, ‘If I want to go to Big Ten media days ... I’ve got to at least dress different or act different or be different, because I’m trying to get to that level.’ … It’s just a constant theme. And that kills guys psychologically.”
Ferentz, who claimed to have a “blind spot,” began loosening the reins last year and more recently.
“The environment has become more open, there is more talking and laughing, and players are enjoying their workouts,” players told Husch Blackwell. But doubts linger. “For change to be permanent, it must come from Ferentz and go ‘down the line.’”
Because Ferentz remained so incomprehensibly clueless despite previous overtures, skepticism is warranted. But Ferentz should find change is enlightening and gratifying. It’s certainly long overdue.
