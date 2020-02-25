Editorial: By commuting Blagojevich sentence, Trump thumbs his nose at clean politics

Less famous but even more disgraceful was Blagojevich’s attempt to shake down a children’s hospital for campaign donations, using its state funding as leverage — a scheme that applied the same kinds of pressure points Trump did when he tried to get campaign help from Ukraine by using U.S. military aid as leverage. Blagojevich got a prison term for doing essentially the same thing that got Trump a Senate acquittal. No wonder Trump decided to set Blagojevich free.

Oddly enough, Blagojevich is a liberal Democrat from a blue state — not exactly qualifying factors for Trumpian sympathy.

It could be that, in his twisted worldview, Trump truly thinks Blagojevich got a raw deal. Trump last year characterized Blagojevich as having “been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens.” Just as Trump apparently thinks it’s fine that his own campaign officials met with a Russian operative promising campaign dirt — because, after all, the dirt wasn’t delivered. So Trump must think a governor who tries to barter off a Senate seat for his personal gain didn’t do anything wrong if the criminal intent doesn’t yield results.

A more likely motivation, though, is Trump’s core contempt for political reform. Remember, Trump has routinely used his official powers to enrich his business, reward his friends, punish his enemies and bolster his reelection campaign. In that light, it’s clear the Blagojevich commutation is nothing more or less than Trump holding up a big middle finger to the entire concept of clean politics.

