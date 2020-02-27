Editorial: Boy Scouts failed to heed the Catholic Church's lesson and confront abuse

They’re likely the tip of the iceberg, given that the organization has been aware for at least half a century that it had an abuse problem. Boy Scouts of America maintained “perversion files” — a trove of 14,000 documents dating back to the 1960s — that were finally opened by a court in 2012. The files exposed decades of sexual-abuse cover-ups not only by scouting officials but police, prosecutors and pastors. The cover-up was aimed at protecting the good name of a storied organization that should instead have been protecting the kids.

By filing for bankruptcy, the Boy Scouts will effectively freeze the pending lawsuits in place, which could end up being either cynically self-serving or responsibly constructive, depending on what happens next. The organization says it plans to set up a compensation fund for victims. A recent open letter to those victims, offering apologies and encouraging them to come forward, is a far better approach than the denial and evasion of the past.

It should have come much earlier, given the glaring example the Catholic Church has provided for many years of how not to handle sexual abuse in its ranks. The organization whose motto is “Be prepared” let its own problem fester because officials weren’t prepared to confront it. Faced now with an existential crisis, Boy Scouts of America should show the character it has long preached and right these wrongs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0