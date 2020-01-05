Democratic presidential candidates’ exorbitant spending programs to cure social ills and President Donald Trump’s 2016 promise of tax cuts as a magic elixir remind us of satirist P.J. O’Rourke’s musings.
“The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass on your lawn,” he stated. “The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”
Democratic candidates, according to a Washington Post accounting, are making promises ranging from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., proposals to spend $50 trillion over 10 years to the low-end pragmatists committing to only $4 trillion.
Sanders’ signature program is his $34 trillion “Medicare-for-All” plan, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has a competing version at $20.5 trillion based on supposed savings and greater tax enforcement.
For perspective, current federal budget outlays a total $4 trillion annually, although some of the Democrats’ proposals incorporate existing spending. For instance, Medicare accounts for $1.2 trillion and other health costs are around $730 billion.
On the “green energy” front, Sanders would spend $16.3 trillion. Warren wants $3 trillion more for clean-energy research and development and a $10.7 trillion “green jobs plan” for environmentally friendly industries.
Not to be a piker, Andrew Yang wants to pay $12,000 to every adult American ($2.4 trillion annually), plus another $100 per voter in “Democracy Dollars.”
Sanders and Warren would pay for their programs, in part, through wealth taxes.
Warren’s plan — including hiring more Internal Revenue Service agents to enforce payment — would raise $2.75 trillion over 10 years.
That’s enough to write off student debt — another favorite of Democrats — at $1.8 trillion with some spare change to help pay for those IRS agents. Playing Robin Hood won’t work for everything else.
A reality check also is order. At the start of the millennium, 10 developed nations had a “wealth tax.” Now it’s just three — Switzerland, Norway and Spain.
Turns out, the wealthy are really good at both making money and keeping it.
Trump asserted in 2016 his tax cuts would balance the budget and save Social Security and Medicare.
So how’s that worked out?
His $1.5 trillion tax cut — actually $5.5 trillion with what has turned out to be an elusive $4 trillion in offsets — has stimulated the economy, but not as much as intended.
Many corporations used their tax cut to buy back stocks, which boosted markets while providing employees with a one-time bonus rather than increasing hourly wages.
According to the independent Tax Foundation, households earning less than $25,000 got an average tax cut of about $40, while those from $48,000 to $86,000 got an average of $800.
However, the top 1% — those making more than $733,000 — saved $33,000 on average.
Trump inherited a federal budget deficit of $666 billion for fiscal 2017. It ballooned to $984 billion last year — roughly a 50% increase — and is expected to exceed $1 trillion this fiscal year.
Tax revenue is $400 million lower than the Congressional Budget Office predicted in mid-2017 prior to the tax cuts.
The budget would be even worse if not for the additional $70 billion collected because of Trump’s trade tariffs — money not paid by China, the European Union or others, but by American consumers and companies.
Spending is up, too. It’s 4.6% of gross domestic product, compared to 3.8% in 2018.
The interest on the accumulated $23 trillion federal debt is $587 billion annually (8.5%) and growing. That’s about four times what the federal government spends on education.
Trump’s tax plan included $4 trillion in offsets — his “wealth tax.” The New York Times recently reported much of it was supposed to be recouped from foreign-based multinationals that shifted U.S. earnings to lower-tax nations.
They’ve avoided it. Congress conveniently provided loopholes to circumvent the taxes or the Treasury Department kindly provided exceptions.
As for bountiful federal revenues saving Social Security and Medicare, it hasn’t happened.
Social Security will pay out more than it takes in for the first time in the new fiscal year, despite a robust economy. Medicare Part A for hospitalization runs out of money in 2026.
According to trustees for both retirement programs, a $59 trillion funding gap exists over the next 75 years, which neither party is addressing in a meaningful way.
Promises. Promises.
Republicans vowed to be the party of “balanced budgets,” except that the last one occurred during the Clinton administration, albeit with a Republican-controlled Congress.
Budget deficits increased by 101% during President George W. Bush’s administration with primarily a Republican-controlled Congress and two foreign wars. Deficits grew by 74% during President Barack Obama administration while inheriting the Great Recession and a split Congress during his last six years.
Alas, unlike TV commercials for prescription medications, politicians aren’t required to disclose the possible side effects of their promises.
