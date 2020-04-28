Editorial: Biden should address alleged sexual transgressions. As should Trump.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch April 25.
It’s Vice President Joe Biden’s turn, like so many prominent men before him, to address allegations of sexual abuse and harassment. A former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, accuses Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when he was a U.S. senator from Delaware. The Democratic presidential candidate, like so many prominent men before him, denies any such incident happened.
Republicans are salivating over the potential for a public skewering of Biden as some kind of quid pro quo for Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s treatment during his Senate confirmation hearings. Many are demanding to know why the accusations against Biden haven’t generated the kinds of front-page coverage Kavanaugh received.
The two cases don’t compare. But Reade’s recollections sound just as vivid, sincere and convincing as the ones recounted by Christine Blasey Ford during her controversial 2018 Senate testimony.
When the Kavanaugh allegations surfaced, little else was competing for the nation’s attention. Kavanaugh’s lifetime appointment meant tilting the Supreme Court much further to the right. Any background that could shed light on Kavanaugh’s history with women was germane to his fitness for the high court when he would be deciding on important cases such as abortion rights. Of course it was front-page news.
The allegations against Biden are equally important and deserve equal attention, even if they’re surfacing in the middle of a news-dominating pandemic.
Republicans will make sure the Biden story doesn’t go away. They’ll no doubt muster unprecedented levels of moral outrage in defense of women’s rights and family values, conveniently forgetting their party’s unquestioning devotion to Donald Trump’s election despite an “Access Hollywood” recording from 2005 in which he had stated his belief famous men had a right to sexually assault women.
Just because Trump still refuses to be accountable for his past egregious behavior doesn’t mean Biden deserves a free pass. He’s been accused by other women of being too “handsy,” for which he’s apologized. But handsy is a far cry from what Reade, now 56, claims Biden did. The allegations involve groping and penetration.
But not until this month did she file a police report in Washington. The Associated Press spoke to five current or former Biden staffers who worked for him at the time of the alleged incident. None recalled being alerted to such an incident. A complaint Reade says she filed with the Senate personnel office can’t be found. Her brother has yet to verify what she says she told him about the assault. Two friends gave differing accounts to the AP about what Reade told them. Her own story has inconsistencies. But none of this means her story isn’t true.
Such discrepancies and long years of silence never help the accuser’s case. It nevertheless deserves a fair public airing. Biden needs to answer for his past. And Trump still needs to answer for his.
