Editorial: Biden should address alleged sexual transgressions. As should Trump.

The allegations against Biden are equally important and deserve equal attention, even if they’re surfacing in the middle of a news-dominating pandemic.

Republicans will make sure the Biden story doesn’t go away. They’ll no doubt muster unprecedented levels of moral outrage in defense of women’s rights and family values, conveniently forgetting their party’s unquestioning devotion to Donald Trump’s election despite an “Access Hollywood” recording from 2005 in which he had stated his belief famous men had a right to sexually assault women.

Just because Trump still refuses to be accountable for his past egregious behavior doesn’t mean Biden deserves a free pass. He’s been accused by other women of being too “handsy,” for which he’s apologized. But handsy is a far cry from what Reade, now 56, claims Biden did. The allegations involve groping and penetration.