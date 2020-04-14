Editorial: Be wary of coronavirus scams

Some claim to be intermediaries to help you cash your government check, which will come from the Internal Revenue Service or will be directly deposited into your bank account. Neither the IRS or your bank will seek that information.

The scams are so widespread Amazon removed 530,000 products and suspended 2,500 U.S. seller accounts. Other popular sites, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram have been inundated with non-existent cures.

We found one Sunday still up on Facebook, despite being identified elsewhere as a scam.

It uses a fake Fox News logo and the byline of a real Fox news editor for a product called “Pure Herbal Total Defense Immunity Blend” to “protect against environmental threats” … “even if you do catch a virus, the symptoms and time it affects you (sic) experience, are greatly reduced.”

A mom claims, “I am not worried about the Coronavirus hitting our family because I have 3 ways to fight back in just 1 bottle of botanical oils. It also was “proven effective” against the swine flu and Herpes type 1. “Demand is HIGH and supply is limited for our Powerful Immunity Blend.”