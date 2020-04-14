Editorial: Be wary of coronavirus scams

The World Health Organization recently warned about a global “infodemic” — a proliferation of scams ripping off people afraid of contracting the coronavirus.
The Federal Trade Commission reported Americans already have lost $12 million to criminals purporting to have cures from vaccines to essential oils and teas, fake tests, masks at inflated prices, respirators, investment opportunities, COVID-19 detection apps and access to the federal checks being sent out.
It expects eventual losses to top $100 million because of online fraud, bogus emails, robocalls and social media scams.
Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House coronavirus task force, has advised, “If you see (tests) on the Internet, do not buy them.”
In one of the many malware (malicious software) scams, an app promises to be able to detect COVID-19, but once opened will freeze your device, holding it for ransom until providing a digital bitcoin payment.
Be particularly careful when opening coronavirus-related emails at work — “phishing” attempts to gain access to the company server, which may purport to be from a human resources officer.
Other scam artists want to obtain an individual’s profile, and credit card and Social Security numbers, which can wreak financial havoc in their hands.
Some claim to be intermediaries to help you cash your government check, which will come from the Internal Revenue Service or will be directly deposited into your bank account. Neither the IRS or your bank will seek that information.
The scams are so widespread Amazon removed 530,000 products and suspended 2,500 U.S. seller accounts. Other popular sites, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram have been inundated with non-existent cures.
We found one Sunday still up on Facebook, despite being identified elsewhere as a scam.
It uses a fake Fox News logo and the byline of a real Fox news editor for a product called “Pure Herbal Total Defense Immunity Blend” to “protect against environmental threats” … “even if you do catch a virus, the symptoms and time it affects you (sic) experience, are greatly reduced.”
A mom claims, “I am not worried about the Coronavirus hitting our family because I have 3 ways to fight back in just 1 bottle of botanical oils. It also was “proven effective” against the swine flu and Herpes type 1. “Demand is HIGH and supply is limited for our Powerful Immunity Blend.”
Fortune magazine has cited emails claiming N95 masks alone aren’t sufficient to stop COVID-19, but protective eyewear is necessary. Another is selling the “Top 10 best coronavirus prepper gear.”
Phony emails about quack remedies purportedly feature endorsements by the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House task force, the WHO, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and even celebrities such as “Gwenith (sic) Paltrow” and Kate Hudson.
Don’t be duped by emails purporting to be from a U.S. government office, which will end in .gov.
Well-known figures with a reputation for duping followers also are hard at it. Infowars’ Alex Jones has pitched a toothpaste to kill coronaviruses, while televangelist Jim Bakker has claimed products with silver will work.
Among the alleged scam artists, Californian Keith Middlebrook maintained on Instagram and Twitter posts to have a “patent-pending” cure for COVID-19 and sought investors to help raise $300 million.
“The Medical, Virus and Disease communities are lazy and trying to use old tricks on a new dog,” he wrote. “I have the True, Tried and Tested Cure and now the Prevention. I had to wait for Lab Results to post this.”
Unfortunately for him, one “investor” was an FBI agent.
Baruch Feldman of Brooklyn, N.Y., hoarded enough supplies — Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, chemical cleaning supply agents, and surgical supplies — to “outfit an entire hospital,” according to court documents, then sold them at exorbitant prices.
When the FBI arrested him, he coughed on agents, claiming he had COVID-19
Overseas scammers have been active and, occasionally, absurdly creative, such as supposedly selling the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, India — the world’s tallest monument — to raise pandemic relief funds.
Be wary of overseas scams with unique suffixes concerning the country of origin. For instance, if it’s from Russia, it ends in “.ru”; Brazil, “br”; India, “in”; Bulgaria, “bg”; Ukraine, “ua” and Romania, “ro.”
WIRED reported the streamer Kitboga has taken to live broadcasts on the Twitch app to expose frauds. He called one site claiming to provide essentials oils as cures to the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.
After a customer service rep made her dubious pitch, he responded, “They should call you ‘Saint Anne,’” making it sound like “Satan.”
Which is an apt allusion for all these diabolical scam artists.
Please be extremely skeptical about any offers you receive.
Concerned about COVID-19?
