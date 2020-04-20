Editorial: Be ready for bumpy elections

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reprinted from the Dubuque Telegraph Herald April 8.

Iowa’s primary is less than eight weeks away, and the state must be prepared for an election that looks different than other elections.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is business as usual.

When government offices, public buildings and schools are closed, public gatherings are prohibited and businesses are struggling to function, it’s hard to imagine life will be back to normal by June 2. Instead, Iowa officials must plan for a voting process that relies less on public sites and groups of people sharing public spaces.

Failure to plan for a worst case scenario could be perilous for Iowa. One has only to look northeast to see how that works out.

Just 19 hours before primary voting was to get under way in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers issued a last-minute order prohibiting in-person voting and pushing voting out until June 9.

In a matter of minutes, Republican legislative leaders asked the state Supreme Court to block the order, saying Evers didn’t have the legal authority to postpone the election. At day’s end the Monday before the vote, the High Court did just that.