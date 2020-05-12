Editorial: Balancing health, economy

With more than 80,000 Americans dying of the coronavirus and 27 million becoming unemployed the past two months, any balancing act between health and business will have to be a deft one.
Only 51% of the population is now employed. Of those with jobs, 26.4% are working below their capacity. Part-time workers doubled from 5.8 million in March to 10.7 million in April.
Despite calling himself “a wartime president,” Donald Trump outsourced matters to governors while shelving Centers for Disease Control guidelines for reopening businesses, including requiring a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases before reopening most businesses.
The latter provision was virtually moot as Republican governors — and some Democrats — already reopened many businesses with restrictions. Many had not reached COVID-19 peaks.
Yet if big boxes and other stores could remain open to sell food, hardware, alcohol and guns — it made little sense to shutter other retailers.
Allowing large gatherings is another matter. Nearly 2,800 attended an Indiana sectional high school basketball game March 6. Five men later succumbed to COVID-19.
After a birthday party March 5 in Westport, Conn., half of the 50 who attended tested positive.
On May 10, the U.S. was the world leader in COVID-19 cases (1.3 million) and deaths. By Monday, Black Hawk County had 1,761 cases and 29 deaths, including 1,031 cases and three deaths among Tyson employees.
At least a third of U.S. fatalities have been in nursing homes, according to the New York Times. Others most at risk have underlying health problems, including respiratory ailments and obesity, although children and young adults are not immune.
New Zealand, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong are among the nations “defeating” the virus with plummeting numbers, using testing, contact tracing and taking temperatures. It’s even declined in hard-hit Italy and Spain. South Korea, though, may be on the cusp of a second wave.
Widespread testing is lacking in the U.S. Through late April, nearly 250,000 people had been tested daily on average, according to the COVID Tracking Project, increasing to 318,770 by May 7. Harvard University researchers believe it should be 900,000.
Reopening businesses makes the U.S. more like Sweden, which didn’t implement an extensive lockdown, but placed restrictions on those over 70, mingling at bars and gatherings of more than 50.
Sweden believes it has passed its peak, but its toll is the highest in Scandinavian with people over 70 making up 90% of its 3,220 deaths.
Despite the longing to reopen U.S. businesses, history favors the restrictive measures that had been taken by most states, according to a study in the Social Science Research Network journal by two Federal Reserve officials and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology finance professor.
During the 1918-20 Spanish Flu pandemic, more than 550,000 died in the U.S., but “cities that intervened earlier and more aggressively experienced a relative increase in manufacturing employment, manufacturing output, and bank assets in 1919, after the end of the pandemic,” the study found.
The states are now attempting a balancing act between personal health and economic health. Economists call it the Value of a Statistical Life, which is often applied in wrongful injury or death lawsuits.
Government routinely applies the VSL when assessing the cost of a new regulation against human health and the environment. Consumers do it when buying a vehicle, determining if certain safety features are worth an added expense.
For its part, Congress is at loggerheads about what to do after shoveling out $3 trillion to businesses and individuals.
Both sides are concerned many forgivable loans targeted for small businesses disproportionately went to major corporations and troubled companies before running out of cash.
Republicans prefer more tax cuts and business deductions. They’ve criticized the extra $600 weekly for the unemployed in the CARES Act as a disincentive to returning to work. One analysis found the average worker in more than half the states collects more now than when on their job.
Democrats and the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation claim 43,000 individual tax filers covered by one Republican provision “would see their tax liability fall by a combined $70.3 billion in 2020” — nearly 82% benefiting make $1 million or more, 95% over $200,000.
Democrats want more money for individuals, companies and local governments.
The Congressional Budget Office expects economic growth by summer. An estimated 78% of the unemployed anticipating returning to their jobs when the pandemic subsides. Problems may linger in the leisure and hospitality sector, which have lost one quarter of all jobs lost.
Yet Moody’s Analytics predicts all jobs lost won’t be restored until 2023.
Ultimately, any return to normalcy will depend on our personal VSL; that the risks renewing various activities won’t be harmful to our health.
