Editorial: Balancing health, economy

At least a third of U.S. fatalities have been in nursing homes, according to the New York Times. Others most at risk have underlying health problems, including respiratory ailments and obesity, although children and young adults are not immune.

New Zealand, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong are among the nations “defeating” the virus with plummeting numbers, using testing, contact tracing and taking temperatures. It’s even declined in hard-hit Italy and Spain. South Korea, though, may be on the cusp of a second wave.

Widespread testing is lacking in the U.S. Through late April, nearly 250,000 people had been tested daily on average, according to the COVID Tracking Project, increasing to 318,770 by May 7. Harvard University researchers believe it should be 900,000.

Reopening businesses makes the U.S. more like Sweden, which didn’t implement an extensive lockdown, but placed restrictions on those over 70, mingling at bars and gatherings of more than 50.

Sweden believes it has passed its peak, but its toll is the highest in Scandinavian with people over 70 making up 90% of its 3,220 deaths.