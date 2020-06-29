Editorial: At CFU, it’s high speed ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not only is Cedar Falls Utilities first in the nation for Internet service provider speed, it runs circles around all competitors, corporate or municipal.

In PCMag’s 10th annual speed test, CFU’s 1,350 megabits per second speed easily tripled the second-place finisher at 426.6. “There doesn’t seem much point in talking about second or third place when the first-place winner has numbers like CFU,” the magazine stated.

The PCMag Speed Index incorporates 80% of download speed with 20% of upload speed to compare broadband providers. A minimum of 100 tests is required.

The difference, according to Steve Bernard, CFU general manager, is that CFU has more fiber in its diet.

In 1995, when people used landline phones for dial-up internet connections, Cedar Falls voters approved a referendum to get into telecommunications. It was a gutsy move, considering the internet was in its infancy, allowing advertising only two years earlier.

CFU constructed a hybrid system — a fiber backbone with slower copper-wire coaxial cable as the final link from street to home. The speed was 4 megabits.

The coaxial-cable leg was replaced with fiber from 2010 to 2013. Speed took off.