The Pandora’s box that is the Mideast was flung wide open this past week as Iranian and U.S. forces exchanged deadly attacks, culminating in the assassination of Gen. Qassim Soleimani.
Soleimani, leader of the Quds, the external arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, was slain Friday during a rocket attack ordered by President Donald Trump. Mohammed Ridha Jabri, public relations chief for the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, died as well.
Soleimani “was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said.
U.S. officials declined to specify the nature of any impending attacks, while Iran vowed revenge.
The assassination capped a deadly week involving U.S. and Iraqi forces and the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, which launched 30 missiles at a military base near Kirkuk on Dec. 27. An American interpreter was killed and three other Americans injured as well as two Iraqi police officers.
The U.S. retaliated with strikes killing two dozen Kataib Hezbollah members in Iraq and Syria.
Amid growing popular protests against a corrupt Shiite-controlled government with close ties to Iran, the attack on the U.S. military base was perceived as a “trap” to provoke an American response that would arouse anti-U.S. sentiments.
Dutifully, on New Year’s Eve, Iranian-backed militias occupied the U.S. embassy in Baghdad while Iraqi guards stood by. Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi finally negotiated their dispersal, while members of the Shiite-majority government called for the removal of all 5,000 U.S. troops, claiming the response was not “proportional.”
When the U.S. deposed Saddam Hussein’s Sunni regime in 2003, Iran found an opening for influence.
Soleimani worked with Shiite militias to target Americans. In 2004, he introduced lethal roadside bombs “— explosively formed projectiles” (EFPs) that fire a molten copper slug capable of penetrating armor — causing 20% of all U.S. combat fatalities.
With Shiites running the government, his influence was recounted in a 2013 New Yorker profile.
In early 2008, then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani handed a cell phone with a text message to Gen. David Petraeus, commander of U.S. forces. “Dear General Petraeus,” it read, “you should know that I, Qassem Soleimani, control the policy for Iran with respect to Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Afghanistan. And indeed, the ambassador in Baghdad is a Quds Force member. The individual who’s going to replace him is a Quds Force member.”
Soleimani knew how to play different sides to gain an advantage. He previously assisted the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan, which teamed with U.S. special forces and the CIA to take down the Taliban, another Sunni regime.
While the Iranians are outraged by the assassination, their hands are drenched in blood.
Their Hezbollah minions are blamed for the murder of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 while taking control of the nation’s political and military apparatus.
They also were charged in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85 and wounding 300. The 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29, is unsolved.
Quds is Persian for “Jerusalem,” and Iran’s objective is eliminating Israel and taking the holy city, using Lebanon and Syria as bases. It rescued murderous Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, another minority Shiite leader, from being toppled.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran began ratcheting up in 2018 after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal, which curbed Iran’s immediate efforts to build an atomic bomb but not its international adventurism.
Instead, Trump increased economic sanctions or “maximum pressure,” provoking threats by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Trump tweeted in July 2018, “To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”
Soleimani defended Rouhani. “It is not in our president’s dignity to respond to you. If you begin the war, we will end the war. You know that this war will destroy all that you possess.”
Trump is now declaring, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” warning Iran that the U.S. military had “already fully identified” potential targets for further attacks “if Americans anywhere are threatened.”
Our concern is that Congress ceded military intervention to the president in the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force following 9/11. Trump contends it allows him “to defend U.S. or partner forces engaged in counterterrorism operations or operations to establish a stable, democratic Iraq.”
But unilateral action by any president should be subject to review, particularly one so unpredictable, who discards intelligence or advice not consistent with his views.
Americans were sold a bill of goods about Iraq in 2003. We should be wary of a possible third quagmire in a half-century.
