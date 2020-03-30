Editorial: As Biden stumbles, some eye Cuomo

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the Democrats’ presumptive nominee after an unprecedented comeback, despite pundits hammered nails in his coffin just six weeks ago.

He may be on a roll, but some Democrats are seeking alternates, particularly in the wake of recent stumbling, rambling and misstatements. Lloyd Constantine, an aide to former N.Y. Gov. Elliott Spitzer, called Biden “a melting ice cube.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has become an attractive alternative while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

With Biden on the sidelines, Cuomo has become a man of action, proclaiming at a news conference, “We are not willing to sacrifice 1-2% of New Yorkers. That’s not who we are. We will fight to save every life we can. I am not giving up.” He was willing to go into Manhattan to yell at those defying his lockdown, “You are wrong.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said the country had one president in Washington offering false pronouncements and “a different one for the coronavirus crisis, the guy who’s in charge in New York.”

Esquire political blogger Charles Pierce called Cuomo “the leader this country needs now.”