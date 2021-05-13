Editorial: Administration should make cybersecurity a top priority

“I know from our industry partners that I have spoken to that they are totally focused on it and I am completely committed to getting them, and us the tools and the intelligence and the cyber response that they need to address the threats that are out there.”

The next day, Colonial Pipeline was hit by a cyberattack, causing it to temporarily halt all operations on a major pipeline that delivers roughly 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

As the AP reported, the company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey. Experts foresee a rise in gas prices as a result of the hack.

This is not the first time we’ve been hit — the sprawling cyberattack using SolarWinds software which hacked at least nine federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, as well as private companies stretched over months during 2020.

One would think that the top priority of the DOE, on the heels of such a blistering breach, would be cybersecurity.