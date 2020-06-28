Editorial: A vow for change for Black athletes

Warren, an African American and former teammate of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey at Penn, also organized an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

Doyle, the nation’s highest paid strength and conditioning coach at $800,000 annually, was credited with transforming unheralded players into NFL stalwarts. But he became an albatross because of his alleged racial remarks.

When former linebacker Terrance Pryor was rehabilitating from a season-ending injury, Doyle asked, “Maybe you should take up rowing or something you know? Oh wait, black people don’t like boats in water, do they?”

Doyle told former defensive lineman Brandon Simon to “go back to the streets.” “I’m not from the streets!” Simon retorted.

“Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian Ferentz,” said former defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, now with the Minnesota Vikings. “Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF (Kirk Ferentz) isn’t. I respect coach Ferentz wholeheartedly.”

When former running back Akrum Wadley walked off the practice field wearing a face mask to keep warm, he said a coach (later identified as Brian Ferentz) “asked if I was on my way to rob a liquor store or bank.”