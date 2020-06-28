Editorial: A vow for change for Black athletes

The University of Iowa football program became the center of national attention when it reached a $1.1 settlement with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was called out for racially charged remarks.
Doyle wasn’t the sole focus of criticism. Several players cited offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of coach Kirk Ferentz, while individual complaints were lodged against defensive coordinator Phil Parker and linebackers coach Seth Wallace.
Kirk Ferentz vowed to change. A committee of former players led by Green Bay Packers lineman Mike Daniels will provide recommendations to improve the program culture and inclusivity.
Athletic Director Gary Barta retained a Kansas City law firm to conduct an independent review of allegations of racial disparities in the football program.
What transpired typified a national movement among major college athletes utilizing their leverage in a $14 billion industry following a series of deaths of African Americans killed by police.
The University of Florida eliminated its “Gator Bait” cheer in which fans extended their arms in a chomping motion. Florida president Kent Fuchs cited its “horrific historic racist imagery” with African Americans, notably children, being used as bait for alligators.
University of Texas Coach Tom Herman told his players, “You’re a minority football player at one of the biggest brands in the country. You have a voice. Use it.”
They did, demanding the “Eyes of Texas” song be banned. It is based on a quote from former university president Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general, that the “eyes of the South” were on the school.
They also want buildings honoring Confederate leaders renamed. (A similar demand was made by Clemson University football players.) They threatened to boycott recruiting and donor gatherings.
Oklahoma State’s All Big-12 running back Chuba Hubbard and offensive linemen threatened a boycott after coach Mike Gundy wore an OAN T-shirt. The One America News network — a cheerleader for President Donald Trump — has criticized Black Lives Matter.
Gundy apologized, claiming he was unaware. Hubbard apologized for making the issue public.
Florida State players threatened a boycott after All-America defensive lineman Marvin Wilson disputed coach Mike Norvell’s claim about talking to each player about the death of George Floyd. He had sent an email. Norvell apologized after a team meeting.
University of Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was suspended after a derogatory racial term surfaced in a 2013 tweet.
New Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said players won’t be penalized for kneeling during the national anthem. Fearing a backlash, Penn State weighed keeping players off the field until after the song is played.
Warren, an African American and former teammate of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey at Penn, also organized an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
Doyle, the nation’s highest paid strength and conditioning coach at $800,000 annually, was credited with transforming unheralded players into NFL stalwarts. But he became an albatross because of his alleged racial remarks.
When former linebacker Terrance Pryor was rehabilitating from a season-ending injury, Doyle asked, “Maybe you should take up rowing or something you know? Oh wait, black people don’t like boats in water, do they?”
Doyle told former defensive lineman Brandon Simon to “go back to the streets.” “I’m not from the streets!” Simon retorted.
“Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian Ferentz,” said former defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, now with the Minnesota Vikings. “Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF (Kirk Ferentz) isn’t. I respect coach Ferentz wholeheartedly.”
When former running back Akrum Wadley walked off the practice field wearing a face mask to keep warm, he said a coach (later identified as Brian Ferentz) “asked if I was on my way to rob a liquor store or bank.”
Former defensive back Cedric Boswell told the Daily Iowan that Brian Ferentz belittled him for a tattoo depicting Detroit, telling him, ‘That is the stupidest thing I have ever seen.’”
Marc Morehouse, who covers Iowa football for the Cedar Rapids Gazette, told The Athletic the “culture has always been borderline bully, fully military and aggressive against black culture.”
Kirk Ferentz acknowledged it was “at times demeaning and created unnecessary frustration and anxiety.”
“One byproduct of that,” he added, “is some of our black athletes were feeling that they can’t be themselves in our culture. And to that end, we must be more inclusive and more aware.”
He told players he’ll look at things differently. “I am a white football coach. I cannot begin to imagine what it is like to be pulled over for driving while Black or to have people cross the street because they don’t want to walk alongside of you.”
And he addressed a broader societal truth: “If things are going to change, it will be up to all of us as individuals to be a part of the change.”
