Editorial: A surprising Supreme Court term

The recent U.S. Supreme Court session had an inordinate share of surprises to gladden and frustrate liberals and conservatives, while President Donald Trump complained his two appointees had turned on him.

The court upheld more than 200 years of tradition that a president is not above the law, including a state inquiry into financial dealings.

A 7-2 decision rejected Trump lawyers’ claim that a sitting president is immune from the law. It allowed Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to continue his efforts to gain Trump’s financial records as part of a grand jury investigation that the president and the Trump Organization paid hush-money to porn star Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels) and Playboy model Karen McDougal prior to the 2016 election.

Chief Justice John Roberts — with concurrence from the court’s four liberals and Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — relied on precedents dating back to a subpoena for Thomas Jefferson in Aaron Burr’s 1807 treason trial for treason and more recent decisions involving Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“In the two centuries since the Burr trial,” Roberts wrote, “successive presidents have accepted (Chief Justice John) Marshall’s ruling that the chief executive is subject to subpoena.”