Editorial: A surprising Supreme Court term

The recent U.S. Supreme Court session had an inordinate share of surprises to gladden and frustrate liberals and conservatives, while President Donald Trump complained his two appointees had turned on him.
The court upheld more than 200 years of tradition that a president is not above the law, including a state inquiry into financial dealings.
A 7-2 decision rejected Trump lawyers’ claim that a sitting president is immune from the law. It allowed Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to continue his efforts to gain Trump’s financial records as part of a grand jury investigation that the president and the Trump Organization paid hush-money to porn star Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels) and Playboy model Karen McDougal prior to the 2016 election.
Chief Justice John Roberts — with concurrence from the court’s four liberals and Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — relied on precedents dating back to a subpoena for Thomas Jefferson in Aaron Burr’s 1807 treason trial for treason and more recent decisions involving Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
“In the two centuries since the Burr trial,” Roberts wrote, “successive presidents have accepted (Chief Justice John) Marshall’s ruling that the chief executive is subject to subpoena.”
Still, Trump can continue to avoid a “promise” he made to release his tax returns during the first 2016 debate — “I’m under a routine audit, and it’ll be released, and as soon as the audit is finished.” Roberts gave his lawyers the green light to string out delays beyond the November election.
The court rejected Congress’ bid to get any of the president’s financial records, claiming its objective must be legislative, not political, and it hadn’t made that case. Otherwise, Roberts justifiably wrote, “Congress could declare open season on the president’s information held by schools, archives, internet service providers, email clients and financial institutions.”
The court struck down Trump’s quest to end President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children by their parents to remain.
However, it didn’t legitimize DACA. Instead, Roberts, writing for the 5-4 majority, cited a procedural blunder for the decision, leaving the program’s future in doubt.
Gorsuch, a favorite of the conservative Federalist Society, wrote two surprising decisions.
He upheld Native American rights in a case involving the state prosecution of a man convicted of rape and other sex crimes in Oklahoma. Gorsuch wrote that 11 counties in Oklahoma (Tulsa included) are in Indian Country based on federal treaties, requiring trial in federal courts.
“Yes, promises were made, but the price of keeping them has become too great, so now we should just cast a blind eye. We reject that thinking. If Congress wishes to withdraw its promises, it must say so. Unlawful acts, performed long enough and with sufficient vigor, are never enough to amend the law,” wrote Gorsuch, a champion of tribal rights as a federal appeals court judge.
Roberts warned the decision could wreak havoc on Oklahoma’s criminal justice system and erode state taxes, but Gorsuch said Congress must remedy the situation.
Gorsuch also upheld the rights of gay and transgender workers, citing Title 7 of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, which he extended to sexual orientation and gender identity.
It remains to be seen if court narrows those rights when they come into conflict with religious freedom, which scored some notable wins.
The court backed employers objecting to Affordable Care Act dictates for contraceptive coverage on religious grounds. It backed a scholarship program for religious schools in Montana using public funds. And it gave religious schools “a ministerial exemption” from discrimination suits filed by teachers.
But Roberts joined the liberals in rejecting a California church’s attempt to block enforcement of a state order limiting churches to 25% capacity when reopening during the pandemic compared with 50% for shopping malls and some businesses. The chief justice claimed First Amendment rights weren’t violated.
Roberts was a swing vote in rejecting a Louisiana abortion law based on narrow grounds and precedent. The court may yet approve restrictions on abortions requiring parental notification and mandatory ultrasound.
If the court was somewhat unpredictable, Roberts is dictating its course, concurring on 97% of the majority opinions, according to Scotusblog.
As the justices age — Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87 and Stephen Breyer 81, on the left; Clarence Thomas 72 and Samuel Alito 70, on the right — the November presidential and senatorial elections could determine possible successors, greatly influencing the court’s direction.
