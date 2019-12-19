In 20 years at the helm of the University of Iowa football program, John Hayden Fry, who passed away Tuesday at 90, made an indelible impression.
Hired in late 1978 by Athletic Director Chalmers “Bump” Elliott, another transformative figure who died Dec. 7 at 94, Fry turned around a program suffering through 17 consecutive winless seasons.
Elliott, an All-American halfback and former University of Michigan coach, faced a third strike following failures Frank Lauterbur and Bob Commings, notwithstanding hiring coaches Dan Gable, wrestling, Lute Olson, basketball, and Vivian Stringer, women’s basketball.
He hit the jackpot with Fry, a native Texan who previously was head coach at North Texas State (40-23) and Southern Methodist University (49-66-1), after being a high school coach in Odessa, Texas, and an assistant at Baylor and Arkansas. He served in the Marines (1952-55) rising to captain.
After two years of steady progress, but not ending the losing streak, he took Iowa to the Rose Bowl in 1981 — its first trip to Pasadena in 23 years, breaking a 14-year Big Ten stranglehold by Ohio State and Michigan.
Fry concluded his career at Iowa with a 143-89-6 record, the school record until eclipsed by protégé Kirk Ferentz in 2018; three Big Ten titles and 14 bowl appearances. His overall record was 232-178-10.
Fry was a quarterback at Baylor University, graduating in 1951 with a psychology degree, which he employed as a coach.
The Super Bowl-champion Pittsburgh Steelers gave permission to mimic their black-and-gold uniforms, complemented by a fierce, newly designed TigerHawk helmet logo. The visitors’ locker room was painted a “passive” pink, while Fry’s teams emerged from the tunnel as a menacing “swarm.”
Victories would be celebrated with the “The Hokey Pokey.” During the 1980s farm depression, the Hawkeyes added “ANF” stickers — America Needs Farmers — to their helmets.
The Hawkeyes would “scratch where it itches” — pass if opponents stopped the run and vice versa.
But his disdain for Title IX, promoting equality in athletics for women, which he viewed as taking funds from football, and his reference to women as “dumplings,” landed him in trouble.
Fry, though, championed social change, notably making SMU’s Jerry LeVias the first African-American football player in the old Southwest Conference. Reportedly, Fry wouldn’t take the job until the school promised to integrate the team. Alumnus Lamar Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs owner, agreed to one black player.
“When I was growing up in west Texas (Eastland) I lived on what was called the wrong side of the tracks,” Fry recalled. “All my neighbors were black or Hispanic. I played football with them on empty lots or streets, which weren’t paved. They were the best athletes in town, but they couldn’t go to our school because of their heritage. When I was in ninth or 10th grade I decided if I was ever in a position to help my friends, I was going to do it.”
LeVias endured hate on and off the field at SMU, including death threats, but Fry had his back. The Mustangs won their only conference championship in 33 years in 1966.
“Coach Fry told me the more touchdowns I scored, the whiter I got,” LeVias said. It was the catalyst for redirecting the exodus of black Texas players to the Midwest and West Coast.
Fry and LeVias entered the College Football Hall of Fame together in 2003. Fry also is enshrined in the Iowa, North Texas, Rose Bowl and Sun Bowl halls of fame.
A statue of Fry was unveiled at Kinnick Stadium in 2016. Fry, then 87, who survived nine cancer surgeries, joked, “The main thing is, be sure you put me high enough on the foundation that the dogs can’t urinate on my shoes.”
First Avenue in Coralville became Hayden Fry Way. FryFest has honored him and Iowa athletics the past decade.
Fry’s colorful personality inspired the long-running TV comedy, “Coach,” created by Iowa alum Barry Kemp and starring Craig T. Nelson as “Hayden Fox.”
Legend has it that Fry’s pal Lee Iacocca, then president of Ford, so admired SMU’s effort in a close loss to Michigan that he paid tribute by naming its sports car the “Mustang.”
Fry also is renowned for his “coaching tree,” including Hall of Famers Bill Snyder, his offensive coordinator at North Texas and Iowa who and turned Kansas State around, and Barry Alvarez, who made Wisconsin a perennial powerhouse. Among the others are Bret Bielema, Bob Diaco, Jim Leavitt, Chuck Long, Dan McCarney, Jay Norvell, Bo Pelini, Don Patterson and Mark, Mike and Bob Stoops — the latter another Hall of Fame lock.
“Legend,” like “hero,” is too often used casually. But in the annals of college football, particularly in Iowa, no doubt exists that Hayden Fry fills the bill.
