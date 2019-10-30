Although not a household name like Osama bin Laden, the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi rids the world of a despicable pyschopath cloaked as a pious theologian.
Baghdadi, 48, detonated a suicide vest in an underground tunnel, killing himself and three children after Delta Force commandos, ferried by eight helicopters, descended on the northern Syrian compound where he was hiding.
Baghdadi was a serial rapist and barbarian who claimed to be a direct descendant of the prophet Muhammed with a mission to create a caliphate, an Islamic state.
It was briefly achieved from 2014 to 2017 when ISIS presided over territory the size of Britain from the Iraq-Turkey border to near Baghdad’s suburbs and 20 miles of Iran. It took advantage of the chaos following the 2003 U.S. ouster of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and later the Syrian civil war.
Among its global carnage, an ISIS-inspired attack killed 14 in San Bernadino, Calif.
“Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” President Donald Trump proclaimed in a Sunday morning address. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”
“He died like a dog,” he added. “He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”
Trump described Baghdadi as “whimpering and crying and screaming,” adding, “The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear.”
Secretary of Defense Mike Esper declined to corroborate that depiction after watching the event unfold with Trump, who compared it to watching a movie.
Even if the description is Trump hyperbole, it made the last moments of the world’s most loathsome life form appropriate.
His atrocities, including the organized rape of “nonbelievers,” kidnapped women he kept as sex slaves — from ethnic Yazidi women to Kayla Mueller, the slain 26-year-old U.S. aid worker from Phoenix whom the weekend mission was named after.
According to the New York Times, an escaped Yazidi woman described an incident when she expected to be raped. Instead, Baghdadi took out a laptop to show the execution of American journalist James Foley. “He told us, ‘We killed this man today,’” she said. “He was laughing at our reaction.”
You have free articles remaining.
Born Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim al-Badri, within a decade he went from being a quiet Islamic scholar to the world’s most wanted man with a $25 million bounty on his head.
U.S. forces arrested him in 2004 during a sweep that targeted his brother-in-law, who was suspected of taking up arms against Americans. He spent 11 months at Camp Bucca, joining secret Sunni sects associated with al-Qaeda in Iraq.
Baghdadi’s release was later regretted by U.S. officials. “It’s hard to imagine we could have had a crystal ball then that would tell us he’d become head of ISIS,” a Pentagon official told the New York Times.
Baghdadi came under the tutelage of Abu Musab-al Zarqawi, the Jordanian founder of al-Qaeda in Iraq, infamous for beheading hostages, abducting journalists and aid workers and attacking Shiite mosques and schools. He rose to No. 3, as the “spiritual leader” and took control after Zarqawi and his top two lieutenants were eliminated in targeted attacks.
Baghdadi created ISIS after breaking with al-Qaeda, which criticized attacks on Shiite mosques. They have an ongoing feud.
Backed by some of Saddam Hussein’s advisors, the Islamic State launched both a military and fear offensive using video recordings on the internet of floggings, amputations and executions to panic Iraqi army and police forces. They dispersed, although vastly outnumbering the insurgents.
When ISIS took Mosul, a city of 1.4 million, Baghdadi declared himself the leader of the caliphate. “Know that today you are the defenders of the religion and the guards of the land of Islam,” he said.
It would be his last public appearance. ISIS eventually would be dislodged from Mosul after a lengthy battle with Iraqi and Kurdish troops at the forefront, advised by U.S. military officials, then driven from most of Iraq and Syria.
Although Trump recently abandoned and disparaged the Kurds, who have been ousted from their lands in Syria by Turkish forces, it was the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Force that provided the U.S. military with the tip that led to Baghdadi’s demise after capturing two of his wives and a courier.
Trump’s actions raised questions about the SDF’s continuing role in the fight against ISIS.
A hopeful sign came when SDF Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi tweeted that the joint campaign against ISIS is “going strong and soon there will be other effective operations.” The SDF reportedly still holds 10,000 to 12,000 ISIS prisoners and 70,000 family members.
While Bagdadi’s death was welcome news, the fight against Islamic terrorism is far from over. The U.S. can’t go it alone. It is imperative to maintain effective allies in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.