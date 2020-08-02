Editorial: '1619 Project' sparking overdue conversations

Imagine telling Black children, Hannah-Jones tweeted, that “buying and selling of their ancestors, the rape, torture, and forced labor of their ancestors for PROFIT, was just a ‘necessary evil’ for the creation of the ‘noblest’ country the world has ever seen.”

She called history texts “highly politicized,” downplaying slavery. The South lost the Civil War, but prevailed in textbooks.

United Daughters of the Confederacy historian Mildred Lewis Rutherford long ago provided the formula: “Reject a book that says the South fought to hold her slaves. Reject a book that speaks of the slaveholder of the South as cruel and unjust.”

Virginia “offered a better life for the Negroes than did Africa. In his new home, the Negro was far away from the spears and war clubs of enemy tribes.”

In Alabama, “A jail sentence or the execution of a slave was considered to be more of a punishment for the master than for the slave, because the slave was such valuable property.”

In Texas, “While there were cruel masters who maimed or even killed their slaves (although killing and maiming were against the law) there were also kind and generous owners.”