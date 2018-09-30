The city of Waterloo is hoping to grant the historic Rath Administration Building another stay of execution.
We hope it pans out. If it doesn’t, however, it’s time to discuss the demolition process. Again.
The building at 1515 Sycamore St. was all but set for the wrecking ball way back in 2008, when Mako Waterloo Corp., led by California investor Bruce DeBolt, stepped forward with a $1.5 million renovation plan. That was good news — at the time. The parties came to an agreement and the property was deeded to DeBolt.
That was the end of the good news. A frustrating series of missed deadlines and extensions ensued. The work was barely started, never completed and DeBolt has not paid the property taxes owed on the structure. A judge awarded title back to the city late last year when DeBolt declined to voluntarily return it — ending that nearly decade-long odyssey.
Now, the city is seeking a new developer.
“We have actually been contacted by some reputable housing developers in recent months that have other active projects in Iowa,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “So (they have) a good track record and good setup to move ahead.
“They have all mentioned trying to use Iowa Finance Authority tax credits for their respective ideas, so we would have another hoop in place to see progress and try to move ahead on this,” he added.
Adrienne Miller, the city’s economic development specialist, said the request was sent last week to those who have expressed interest, local developers and real estate agents. It is also posted on the city’s website.
Sealed proposals, including details of the planned development and financing sources, are due by Oct. 26. “The city’s goal is to work towards the best redevelopment of the site for the overall use of the area, and uses that may occur on those grounds, as well as providing for services in the surrounding areas of Waterloo,” Miller said.
It’s a great goal. It always has been. It’s just never come to fruition, and we’ve heard many similar statements in years prior. The building has now sat empty, without a purpose, for 33 years. The city acquired the 200,000-square-foot building in 1985 when Rath Packing Co., once the city’s largest employer, was liquidated through bankruptcy proceedings after being in business for more than 90 years. It was later added to the National Register of Historic Places but remained empty as the city was unable to attract a redevelopment project.
Like many, we have wanted to see the building saved and repurposed in some meaningful manner considering the important historical, employment, cultural and economic impact Rath Packing had on Waterloo and the Cedar Valley.
Prior to reacquiring the property, Anderson had stated: “If we get the building back we will work to evaluate any potential redevelopment. If we are unable to find someone in an acceptable time frame to the council, we will move towards demolition. Let’s hope we can find someone to redevelop it.”
We believe part of the problem has been the inability to determine what an acceptable time frame is. For 33 years this building has sat unused. It’s been in, out and back in the hands of the city of Waterloo. It continues to fall into further disrepair in a part of the city that has seen other meaningful improvements over the last several years.
We’d love to see a responsible and preferably somewhat local developer come forward with a proposal. We’d love to see the building saved and repurposed. We’d love to see such a building include some type of structure that pays tribute to Rath and all of its Waterloo employees. We said all of these things years ago. So, we’d love to see some plausible proposals Oct. 26.
If we don’t, it’s time to talk about the possibility of demolition. This area of Waterloo, and the people who live in it, don’t deserve to have this decaying structure among them much longer. Thirty-three years without an answer is long enough.
