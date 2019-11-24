Gov. Kim Reynolds made it clear last week that she will persist in efforts to restore the voting rights of felons who have served their time while promoting their re-entry into society through greater job opportunities.
Reynolds’ campaign began in January during her Condition of the State address when she picked up the baton from a legislative advisory board that had recommended action.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to restore felon’s voting rights, followed by a three-member Senate judiciary subcommittee unanimously agreeing to it. But the measure came to a screeching halt in the Senate, which refused to consider it, citing concerns about payment of restitution.
Iowa is one of three states disenfranchising felons, along with Virginia and Kentucky. It soon could be the outlier.
Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a 2018 referendum restoring voting felons’ rights, but the Republican-controlled Legislature wants to make it moot by adding a restitution provision. The courts will decide.
Nearly 40 percent of prisoners released in Florida since 2017 are black. About 10% of Floridians — 25% of African-Americans, had been disenfranchised.
Full payment of restitution could be tantamount to the outlawed poll taxes. According to the Campaign Legal Center and Georgetown Law’s Civil Rights Clinic, 10 million people owe $50 billion in fines related to their convictions. A recent national study focused on 14 states found an average of $13,600 owed in court fees and fines. Eight states require full repayment of court fees.
Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshears has promised to restore felons’ voting rights. Democrats in Virginia, who now control state government, are expected to try to amend the state constitution’s prohibition.
Since 1997, 23 states have amended laws disenfranchising felons — repealing lifetime bans or allowing those under community supervision to vote, while easing restrictions after sentences were completed. Maine and Vermont allow prisoners to vote.
The Iowa Constitution denies voting rights to anyone committing “infamous crimes,” a prohibition reaffirmed in a 4-3 Iowa Supreme Court decision in 2016.
Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Democrat, issued an executive order in 2005 allowing felons to vote after being released. Significantly, Democrats, who then controlled state government, didn’t advance a measure to change the Iowa Constitution.
One day after succeeding Vilsack in 2011, Republican Gov. Terry Branstad rescinded the executive order and instituted an appeals process. In the five years prior to the Iowa Supreme Court decision, his office restored voting rights to fewer than 100 felons — 0.2% of those disenfranchised.
So it’s extraordinary for Reynolds, his former lieutenant governor, to make this her mission.
It’s also significant given Iowa’s status as the fifth-worst state — trailing Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Illinois — for African Americans, according to 24/7 Wall Street, which ranked Waterloo-Cedar Falls as the worst metropolitan area for blacks.
African Americans make up 3.3 percent of the state’s population, but more than 25 percent of its prisoners. Iowa was No. 1 nationally in incarceration of African Americans in 2007 with a 13-1 ratio. That fell to 11-1 in 2016, but nationally it’s 5-1.
Whites and blacks use illegal drugs at roughly the same rate, according to a 2016 report by the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights Watch based on FBI and U.S. Census Bureau statistics, but African Americans are seven times more likely to be jailed.
Reynolds recently visited the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville, bringing along employers to confer about hiring those who have served their time.
“We have a moral responsibility to think differently. Prison shouldn’t be one stop in a circle that leads back to prison,” she said. “It needs to connect people with the opportunities to improve themselves and their skills.”
She added, “By and large, ex-offenders and those who have served their sentence are simply looking to move on and get their life back on track. They want to make up for lost time. They want to get a job and have a career, and they want to support or have a family.”
It also could help alleviate Iowa’s workforce shortfall.
Waterloo became the state’s first city to take a substantive step in that direction by passing the “Fair Chance Initiative” or “ban the box.”
It precludes using a question about criminal history on a job application, which often keeps a released felon from being considered for a job. However, employers can do criminal background checks after making a conditional job offer and rescind it if a legitimate business reason is found. Amendments providing more specificity are still in the offing.
Reynolds could put pressure on legislators to do the right thing by raising the possibility of executive order to restore voting rights. Raising “ban the box” as a statewide issue is another reform worth consideration.
