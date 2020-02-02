Edit: Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s caucuses

Since a little-known Georgia governor derided as “Jimmy Who?” eventually morphed into President Jimmy Carter in the aftermath of the 1976 Iowa Democratic caucuses, inordinate attention has been focused on this state.
Caucuses are an anachronism — Nevada, Kansas, Wyoming, North Dakota and Maine hold the others —under attack by the Democratic National Committee for limiting accessibility at one anointed time (Monday at 7 p.m).
In 2016, Iowa had 586,211 registered Democrats, but only 171,517 attended caucuses as Hillary Clinton defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., by 700.59 “delegate equivalents” to Sanders’ 696.82, prompting complaints from Sanders’ camp about actual support.
While Republicans will vote for President Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former one-term congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois on a straw ballot, Democrats must stand for their choice.
They will choose among 11 hopefuls, down from 28, at 1,678 precinct sites. If their candidate fails to get 15% support, becoming “nonviable,” they can stand with a second choice.
This year the party will disclose three tallies: initial and second-round raw vote totals and delegate equivalents.
It’s the first in a four-step process to choose 41 of Iowa’s 49 delegates to the Democratic National Convention with county, district and state gatherings to come. (Eight seats go to elected officials and party leaders.)
In its recent double endorsements, the New York Times framed it as an ideological battle between “Realists” (Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar) and “Radicals” (Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren).
The Courier historically does not endorse, but provides our perspective regarding the candidates and issues. We try to be pragmatic, putting us in the “Realist” camp, while crediting “Radicals” for driving the universal health care discussion.
That said, we’re wary of the many free “Radical” programs proposed and paying for them (echoing our concern the president’s tax cuts would explode deficits).
The U.S. must reduce the 18% of gross domestic product going to health care, but “Medicare for All” far exceeds existing Medicare and universal health care in every industrialized nation while not allowing consumer choice.
“Realists” back a private option, retaining popular Affordable Cart Act provisions such as coverage for pre-existing conditions (under attack from the Trump administration) and cutting prescription costs.
Community colleges should be even more affordable, but we’d balk at free four-year public college tuition for all, including the wealthy, and eliminating student debt. Better to factor in the ability to pay while prioritizing urgent societal needs going forward, such as the predicted shortage of nearly 100,000 physicians by 2030.
Closing corporate and individual tax loopholes as promised, but not enacted, in the Trump plan, would boost revenues. However, Robin Hood schemes of taking from the rich, giving to everyone and avoiding any middle-class skin in the game are problematic.
Democrats also should consider who can get things done.
Sanders transformed Burlington, Vermont, as its mayor into a thriving community. As a congressman (1991-2006) and senator (since 2007), GovTrack.us found he authored seven pieces of successful legislation — five regional, including naming two post offices, and two on veterans benefits.
Sanders was among 23 senators opposing the Iraq War, but was reticent until last fall to call out Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicholas Maduro as anything more than “a failure.” Warren has authored nine pieces of legislation since 2013. Her most notable achievement came as a Harvard professor, helping create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the wake of the 2008 Wall Street collapse, although it’s since been gutted by the Trump administration.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has promoted his role in the Obama administration, but some votes during 36 years in the Senate have come under liberal attack — opposing school busing for desegregation, outlawing gay marriage and supporting the Iraq War.
Pete Buttigieg — a charismatic Harvard grad, Rhodes Scholar and U.S. Navy intelligence officer — is attempting a big leap from South Bend mayor. He initiated revitalization of the downtown and park system in his Indiana hometown while targeting nearly 1,000 dilapidated residences for removal or repair. The criticism, the South Bend Tribune reported, was leaving neighborhood plots vacant without a plan for in-fill.
Klobuchar doesn’t generate the passion of the others in the top five in polls, but counts 34 pieces of approved legislation since 2007 on a wide range of issues, including water infrastructure, human trafficking and senior protection.
Then there’s electability. In a Washington Post/ABC Poll earlier this month Americans predicted Trump would be re-elected; 49%-43%, in a race likely determined by independents. A summer Hill-HarrisX Poll indicated 48% of independents believe Democrats lean too far left and 33% considered Republicans too far right.
Whatever the outcome, Iowans will have done their job, battered by commercials, calls and mailers, as the circus rolls on into New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — the first four states with only 3.9% of the population, but entrusted with separating contenders from pretenders.