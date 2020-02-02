Edit: Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s caucuses

Closing corporate and individual tax loopholes as promised, but not enacted, in the Trump plan, would boost revenues. However, Robin Hood schemes of taking from the rich, giving to everyone and avoiding any middle-class skin in the game are problematic.

Democrats also should consider who can get things done.

Sanders transformed Burlington, Vermont, as its mayor into a thriving community. As a congressman (1991-2006) and senator (since 2007), GovTrack.us found he authored seven pieces of successful legislation — five regional, including naming two post offices, and two on veterans benefits.

Sanders was among 23 senators opposing the Iraq War, but was reticent until last fall to call out Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicholas Maduro as anything more than “a failure.” Warren has authored nine pieces of legislation since 2013. Her most notable achievement came as a Harvard professor, helping create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the wake of the 2008 Wall Street collapse, although it’s since been gutted by the Trump administration.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has promoted his role in the Obama administration, but some votes during 36 years in the Senate have come under liberal attack — opposing school busing for desegregation, outlawing gay marriage and supporting the Iraq War.