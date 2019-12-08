President Xi Jinping is eating a lot of crow these days, while his fellow Chinese are consuming far less pork. Iowa farmers would love to rectify the latter situation with a trade deal — even an interim pact.
Congress took aim at Xi’s crackdown in Hong Kong after three months of protests sparked by China’s desire to extradite Hong Kong residents and visitors to the mainland to face criminal charges.
After the Senate and House overwhelmingly veto-proofed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, President Donald Trump signed the measure away from cameras with little fanfare, wary that the largely symbolic legislation would throw a monkey wrench into trade talks.
Trump indicated Oct. 11 that an interim agreement was in the offing. Reports circulated that the administration sought an Iowa site for the signing to honor farmers hurt by Chinese retaliation. But little movement has been evident since.
Before he got the bill, Trump tried to temper its possible ramifications.
“We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi (Jinping). He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy. ... But I’d like to see them work it out. OK?” he said. “We have to see and work it out. But I stand with Hong Kong. I stand with freedom. … But we also are in the process of making the largest trade deal in history. And if we could do that, that would be great.”
The Chinese called in U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad, the former Iowa governor, for an obligatory scolding, but its actions have been muted — a ban on U.S. Navy ships visiting Hong Kong and sanctions on some U.S. nonprofits.
For his part, Trump is now expected to postpone tariffs on Chinese goods — including smartphones and laptops — scheduled for Dec. 15.
As for Xi, “incredible guys” don’t establish re-education camps for ethnic minorities.
Uighurs — a Muslim minority of 10 million — “are scored on how well they speak the dominant language of Mandarin and follow strict rules on everything down to bathing and using the toilet, scores that determine if they can leave,” according to classified Chinese documents obtained by news organizations.
Xi did get an incredible comeuppance in the Hong Kong municipal elections. Pro-democracy candidates captured 389 of 452 elected seats, up dramatically from 124. Conversely, the pro-China delegation went from 300 seats to 58.
You have free articles remaining.
But Xi’s biggest problem is the rising price of pork — a staple in the Chinese diet —up 46.7 percent from the prior year, according to a leaked document obtained by the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.
That makes for an unhappy populace. A search analysis of China media found “pork” far outdistanced “China-U.S. trade” or “Hong Kong.”
“If people can’t access or be able to afford pork (in 2020), when China will become a comprehensively well-off society, it will seriously affect the achievements of a well-off society and hurt the image of the party and the state,” said Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, according to the document.
The Chinese ate more than 50 million tons of pork in 2018 — about half the global total — with nearly 95% produced domestically. The U.S. is the second-largest pork producer. Iowa leads the U.S. in pork exports.
African swine fever has reduced the Chinese herd by more than 40 percent — more than half, according to some reports — with future ramifications of fewer hogs being born. Production is down 30 percent this year.
“Pig farming is an important industry that matters to the nation’s plan and people’s living. Pork is the main meat for most Chinese residents,” the State Council recently stated, while announcing new efforts to increase hog herds.
China is easing environmental regulations that had closed hundreds of thousands of hog farms. It is offering $700,000 to any hog farmer who rebuilds or expands facilities or relocates away from areas with African swine fever. Highway tolls are being waived for trucks carrying hogs or frozen pork.
The New York Times reported China has used a “pork reserve” to minimize the impact. But China consumes over 50 million tons of pork annually, and the reserve has only 200,000 tons of “emergency meat.”
Which may give Trump added leverage in trade talks focused on intellectual property protection, currency manipulation, subsidies for state-owned businesses and cybertheft.
But the president recently indicated he is in no rush to get a deal done, perhaps trying to extract as much as possible. China, though, is well aware 2020 is a U.S. election year, and Trump may pay a political price down on the farm if an interim deal isn’t consummated soon.
It’s in their mutual interest to get something done quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.