A crowded field of presidential aspirants is headed our way for the Feb. 3, 2020, Iowa caucuses.
Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York, are in Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined the race Monday. Other Democratic senators may follow, including Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota; Sherrod Brown, Ohio; Chris Murphy, Connecticut, and Jeff Merkley, Oregon, as well as Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
From the House of Representatives, Democrats John Delaney, Maryland, and Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii, are running. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Texas, could join them.
Among former mayors, Julian Castro, San Antonio, has announced. Michael Bloomberg, New York City, and Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, are broaching runs. So is former Vice President Joe Biden.
They will vie for support from the party faithful largely self-identifying as “democratic socialists” on the left or more centrist “pragmatic Democrats.” Ultimately, the factions must unite, even to defeat an incumbent with historically poor poll numbers.
Democrats gained 41 seats in the House of Representatives during the midterms, swamping Republicans by 12 million votes nationwide, but the GOP had a net gain of two seats in the Senate.
The latter better reflects the Electoral College, which gave Donald Trump and George W. Bush the White House — the first presidents since the 19th century to lose the popular vote.
For Democrats to win back the presidency, the nominee must maintain recent gains in the centrist suburbs and with women — voters Trump and the GOP seem intent on alienating — while making inroads into rural America. That means retaking states once assumed to be safely blue (Michigan and Pennsylvania) or in the Obama column (Iowa, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida).
Countering Trump’s “open borders” accusation is critical. Three political scientists released a study in October concerning the close 2016 election showing Trump converted between 6.7 million to 9.2 million Obama voters by using immigration as a wedge issue.
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did a great imitation of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” portrait following Trump’s equally wooden televised pitch for a border wall, but didn’t move the immigration needle. The issue won’t vanish once the budget stalemate is resolved.
On the economy, Democrats must offer more than Hillary Clinton’s platitudes and avoid her gaffes. (“We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.”)
A minimum wage hike is long overdue, but Democrats’ $15 holy grail could be counterproductive. A University of Washington study about Seattle’s similar increase found the average low-wage worker lost $125 a month because of fewer hours and jobs.
Democrats may own health care, but need to get real on the scope of proposals.
Republicans unsuccessfully tried to scare voters during the midterms about the estimated 10-year, $32 trillion cost of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer plan — a figure cited in studies funded by the left-leaning Urban Institute and the Koch brothers-affiliated Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
That figure is greatly exaggerated. The Urban Institute cited a $6.6 trillion increase in new spending, beyond existing federal, state and private outlays. But it’s still extraordinarily expensive.
According to the Urban Institute, Sanders’ proposal would eliminate out-of-pocket costs, inviting unnecessary medical and hospital visits.
Even Medicare has deductibles and cost sharing. Most employer-sponsored insurance plans pay roughly 80 percent of costs, and it’s 60 percent for some Obamacare-compliant plans.
Sanders also would cover dental, vision, and hearing, had a long-term care component and included undocumented immigrants — none of which is in “original” Medicare.
Canada’s single-payer plan doesn’t cover dental and vision.
Democrats invariably will try to outbid each other on “Robin Hood” proposals — taxing the rich to fund assorted programs, like Clinton and Sanders battling over free tuition at public universities. Harris opened the current bidding with a $500 monthly tax credit for families making less than $100,000.
But first they should address fixing existing entitlement programs on life support. Medicare hospitalization, for instance, is expected to be bankrupt by 2026.
Ambitious new initiatives weren’t feasible in 2016 when the Congressional Budget Office warned the budget would implode in a decade. The Trump tax cuts are now ballooning the federal deficits to $1 trillion annually amid a $21 trillion debt, falling far short of the Republican fantasy of bountiful new revenues.
Will Democrats embrace the proposal by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for a tax rate of up to 70 percent on earnings above $10 million as a funding mechanism to pay for their plans?
Meanwhile, Trump may not be Democrats’ 2020 target, given his growing political and legal problems.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, both of whom condemned Trump in recent newspaper op-eds, are other possibilities, if the GOP can unite its own warring factions — Trump’s nationalist and protectionist base and the mainstream conservatives it denounces as RINOs (Republicans in name only).
As the candidates stake their positions, we hope reality won’t be left in the starting gates.
