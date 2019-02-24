In a rare unanimous decision in a high-profile case, U.S. Supreme Court has put restraints on the practice of civil asset forfeiture, which many law enforcement agencies have often used to seize property and cash from innocent people without recourse.
While criminal law requires a conviction, civil asset forfeiture is a different animal, putting the burden on an individual to show that their seized cash or property wasn’t related to the commission of a crime.
The practice has become an incentive for “legal theft” in some jurisdictions because a law enforcement agency is allowed to keep a share of the proceeds in its department budget.
The court’s decision in Timbs vs. Indiana to rein in civil asset forfeiture relied on the Eighth Amendment prohibition against no “excessive fines” in concert with the 14th Amendment guarantee of “equal protection,” which brought many state laws under the purview of the federal government following the Civil War.
In this instance, Timbs, a factory worker, was no innocent. He said a foot injury made him dependent on painkillers. After receiving money from his father’s life insurance policy, he bought a $42,000 Land Rover and spent the rest on drugs. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to selling $225 worth of heroin to undercover officers.
As for “excessive fines,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg referred to a lower court finding that the value of his vehicle was “more than four times the maximum $10,000 monetary fine assessable against him for his drug conviction.”
Opposition to the worst practices in civil asset forfeiture is an issue that not only united the justices, but the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP on the left and the American Conservative Union and Heritage Foundation on the right. We have editorialized against it for more than 25 years.
The 1970 Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act allowed authorities to seize and sell aircraft, boats and vehicles used by drug kingpins in the transport of illegal drugs. The concept dates back to British admiralty law, which allowed authorities to confiscate ships to recover damages.
The act was amended in 1984 to let local and state agencies share 80 percent of the booty seized.
States followed suit, giving authorities the green light to confiscate valuables in a variety of cases, including seizing a car in Minnesota from co-titled owners when one was convicted of drunken driving and a home from a South Carolina grandmother who complained about drugs being sold on her property.
In 1993, the Orlando Sentinel published its Pulitzer Prize-winning series about how the Volusia County sheriff’s deputies seized $8 million from motorists — 90 percent of them minorities — who often lacked the wherewithal to contest the actions without the right to claim legal fees if they won.
In 2000, Congress reformed federal seizure laws to allow reimbursement.
Federal seizures have amounted to $5 billion. Law enforcement in Iowa seized $55 million in cash between 1985 and 2016, according to the Des Moines Register, as well as 4,200 vehicles and 37 real estate properties. Black Hawk County authorities seized $3 million in cash.
But Iowa has had some of the most egregious confiscations, earning a D-minus in 2016 from the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, libertarian public interest law firm.
Among the more notorious cases:
- Michael Sanchez-Ratliff left Chicago to attend a California community college with $14,000 from his grandmother and $5,000 in savings. A Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy stopped him for driving 5 mph over the speed limit. He had no drugs, but it took him two years and $7,000 in attorney’s fees to get his money back.
- California businessman Phillip Flora had $120,000 seized after being stopped in Pottawattamie County for supposedly going 4 mph over the speed limit. The authorities allegedly found drugs, later “destroying the purported evidence” without filing criminal charges.
- Iowa agreed to a $60,000 settlement with two California gamblers stopped for not using a lane-turn signal by two state troopers who then seized $102,000 during a warrantless 2013 search.
The troopers found a small amount of marijuana, but the gamblers had a California license for its medical use. The state previously had returned $90,000.
In 2017, the Legislature passed legislation that an individual must be convicted of a crime before law enforcement can keep cash or property valued at $5,000 or less.
Last year the state Supreme Court ruled officers couldn’t require individuals to answer questions about seized property as a condition for its return. A court must decide if officers properly and legally seized items before approving a claim against the property.
Although the U.S. Supreme Court left open a formula for what constitutes an “excessive fine,” its decision should limit the worst offenses.
Civil liberties should not be abrogated because of law enforcement’s desire to increase budgets.
