Courier updates guest column, letters to the editor policies

While newspapers’ chief purpose is to inform, they also have long provided a platform for readers to express opinions about relevant matters of the day via opinion pages.

Here at the Courier, we aim to give our readers a voice through letters to the editor and guest columns. On occasion, our editorial board shares its thoughts on community issues with well-researched commentary of its own.

The late, great journalist and debate moderator Jim Lehrer said it best: “I’m in the civil discourse business. I think it takes all kinds. And more power to everybody.”

We, too, believe in all kinds of civil discourse. Our opinion pages aim to be a springboard for robust discussion of ideas rooted in evidence-based facts. To that end, we decided it was time to give close examination to and update our policy for what lands on those pages.

Here are the updated guidelines set forth by the Courier editorial board:

Guest columns

Guest columns should be between 400-700 words.

They should focus on topical, relevant issues of local public interest.

The writer must have expertise related to the subject matter.

Include sources used to support the writer’s viewpoint.

Original ideas or analysis will always win out over regurgitated talking points from other news outlets.

Guest columns will not be accepted from political candidates.

No insults are allowed, and neither are sweeping generalizations of entire groups of people.

Columns will be edited for AP style, space, libel and grammar.

The Courier reserves the right to reject any submission.

Guest column submissions should be emailed to woo.letters@wcfcourier.com along with a headshot photo and a short bio of the author. Please include a phone number in case the editor has questions.

Letters to the Editor

Submissions must be 200 words or less.

No insults are allowed, and neither are sweeping generalizations of entire groups of people.

Because of print space constraints, letters endorsing political candidates will run online only. All letters regarding upcoming municipal elections must be received by the Wednesday prior to Election Day.

Letters will be edited for AP style, space, libel and grammar.

Writers must include their name, address and phone number. The address and phone number will not be printed, but are required should the editor have questions.

Letters may be submitted on the Courier website at www.wcfcourier.com — click

in the drop-down menu in the upper left corner of the home page. Letters may also be emailed to woo.letters@wcfcourier.com or mailed to The Courier, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo, Iowa 50703, Attn. Letters to the Editor.

The Courier reserves the right to reject any submission.

Courier Editorial Board members are:

David Adams, general manager.

Jaci Smith, North Iowa editor.

Meta Hemenway-Forbes, local news editor.

Douglas Hines, news editor.

