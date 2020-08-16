Courier editorial:

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, formerly athletic director at the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa, defend its decision, which includes coronavirus testing three times per week as well as an EKG, troponin blood tests, an echocardiogram and a cardiac MRI.

“We know there can be complications with this virus, so positives have to be dealt with very carefully,” he said, “and follow-up and return-to-play has to be carefully managed and appropriately diagnosed.”

The Football Championship Series schools (formerly I-AA), including UNI, postponed football until spring 2021. NCAA Division I followed Divisions II (Upper Iowa University) and III (Wartburg College) by delaying all sports until spring. The Power 5 leagues oversee their own football.

Iowa high school boys and girls will play on as will prep athletes in 38 states, although Colorado, California, Illinois and Minnesota are among those delaying or canceling fall sports.

Iowa schools will rely on limited protocols, including temperature checks and questions, but no testing owing to limited resources. Masks will be encouraged, not required. Face shields must be attached to helmets.