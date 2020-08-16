Courier editorial:

The Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first Power 5 conferences — those eligible for the college football national championship — to cancel fall play last week, putting caution ahead of pressure.
The decision came abruptly after both leagues had promoted conference-only football schedules. Iowa and Nebraska reportedly opposed cancellation.
The Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 -- including Iowa State -- and the Atlantic Coast Conference will play on.
President Donald Trump called cancellation “a tragic mistake.”
Big money is at stake. ESPN estimates college football generates $4 billion annually. In 2019, Iowa football revenue was $81 million and ISU $51.9 million.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 cancelled after medical experts described a serious complication from COVID-19: myocarditis.
It’s a sometimes fatal heart condition that can be caused by a viral infection. Ten players in Big Ten preseason football camps were diagnosed with it, including Indiana offensive lineman Brady Feeney,who went to the emergency room with breathing problems.
It causes 9% of fatal heart attacks among college athletes.
Myocarditis ended the season for Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, 27, and the lives of Michael Ojo, 27, a former Florida State basketball star playing overseas (months after “recovering” from COVID-19), and a 19-year-old former Washington state high school football player.
The Pac-12’s medical advisory team cited an editorial in the July 27 Cardiology issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association concerning a study of 100 recovering COVID-19 patients.
Seventy-one days after recovery “78% had demonstrable cardiac involvement via cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, 76% had detectable high-sensitivity troponin (proteins in heart muscle fibers regulating muscular contraction) and 60% had evidence of active myocardial inflammation.”
It concluded, “We are inclined to raise a new and very evident concern that cardiomyopathy and heart failure related to COVID-19 may potentially evolve as the natural history of this infection becomes clearer.”
Gung-ho Pac-12 football coaches reversed field.
“Whenever you start mentioning the heart, that is a whole different deal,” one coach told The Athletic. “That got everybody’s attention. When you hear that even people who are asymptomatic can get heart issues, that’s what I think really scared people. It is a novel virus — what do we really know?”
COVID-19 outbreaks temporarily benched the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams while attacking college football teams during preseason practices.
Defending national champion Louisiana State had 30 cases; preseason favorite Clemson, 37.Others included Iowa (plus two basketball players), Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Alabama, Mississippi, Auburn, Florida State and UCLA.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, formerly athletic director at the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa, defend its decision, which includes coronavirus testing three times per week as well as an EKG, troponin blood tests, an echocardiogram and a cardiac MRI.
“We know there can be complications with this virus, so positives have to be dealt with very carefully,” he said, “and follow-up and return-to-play has to be carefully managed and appropriately diagnosed.”
The Football Championship Series schools (formerly I-AA), including UNI, postponed football until spring 2021. NCAA Division I followed Divisions II (Upper Iowa University) and III (Wartburg College) by delaying all sports until spring. The Power 5 leagues oversee their own football.
Iowa high school boys and girls will play on as will prep athletes in 38 states, although Colorado, California, Illinois and Minnesota are among those delaying or canceling fall sports.
Iowa schools will rely on limited protocols, including temperature checks and questions, but no testing owing to limited resources. Masks will be encouraged, not required. Face shields must be attached to helmets.
Recommendations include not allowing players to congregate for coaching instructions, expanding sideline boxes, no pregame handshakes and timeouts every four minutes of running time to sanitize and hydrate.
If summer baseball and softball are any indication, problems await.
The tally by early July was 25 baseball teams and 20 softball teams sidelined temporarily (Cedar Falls boys and girls included) or permanently (top-ranked Des Moines Dowling’s baseball team) by COVID-19.
We’ll soon find out if the business “nearly-as-usual” advocates made the right call rather than more cautionary folks relying on medical advice.
Our position reflects a Pac-12 coach’s comments to The Athletic regarding players infected with COVID-19 developing heart conditions.
“Everybody else seems to be saying, ‘We can identify (myocarditis).’ Do they just take him out (of action)? What if he has long-term issues from it? If there’s a kid who had a heart issue on my team, I’d be very afraid. We want to prevent them from getting it.”
While the absence of sports has created a great void, the truly “tragic mistake” would be ignoring medical science — as many federal and state officials seem wont to do — which results in otherwise preventable fatalities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.