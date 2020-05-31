COURIER EDITORIAL: The George Floyd tragedy

On a live Facebook video feed from Minneapolis last week, police officers ignored pleas from bystanders to show mercy to suspect George Floyd.
“Please, please, please I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd cried, as Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng pinned him down while handcuffed.
A woman, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as an off-duty firefighter, yelled, “The fact that you guys aren’t checking his pulse and doing compressions if he needs them — you guys are on another level!”
Officer Tou Thao keeps bystanders away. “Don’t do drugs, guys,” he said. A bystander asked, “So you call what (Chauvin’s) doing OK?”
In a news release, the Minneapolis Police Department called Floyd’s subsequent death “a medical incident,” further inflaming tensions.
MPD spokesperson John Elder told the Star-Tribune the technique Chauvin used for nearly nine minutes was not a department-authorized chokehold. “In my years as an officer, that would not be what I would ever consider a chokehold.”
Floyd was suspected of passing a $20 counterfeit bill at a grocery store. He reportedly resisted efforts to get him into the squad car.
The four officers were fired the following day. Then two nights of peaceful protests devolved into rioting, pillaging and arson — including torching the nearby Third Precinct building — before Chauvin was arrested for third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The incident revived memories of New Yorker Eric Garner pleading, “I can’t breathe,” in a video amid Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s fatal chokehold. The New York City coroner ruled it a “homicide,” but a grand jury didn’t indict Pantaleo.
Floyd’s death touched off a nationwide wave of peaceful protests — 1,000 gathered in Waterloo — and lawlessness during a month of racial outrage.
In Georgia, a video released of a Feb. 23 incident showed former police officer George McMichael and his son, Travis, following jogger Ahmaud Arbery, whom they suspected of being a burglar, confronting and fatally shooting him. Three prosecutors declined to bring charges before the video prompted state officials to arrest the McMichaels.
Breonna Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician, was asleep March 13 with boyfriend Kenneth Walker in their apartment when three officers from Louisville Metro Police burst in with a “no-knock warrant” during a drug bust gone wrong.
Walker shot one in the leg, maintaining they entered unannounced. Taylor was shot eight times and killed. The FBI is investigating.
Christian Cooper — a Harvard grad, former biomedical and Marvel Comics editor — was birdwatching in New York Central Park’s Ramble area when he asked Amy Cooper to put her dog on a leash, as required in the area.
Instead, Amy Cooper — a Franklin Templeton investment executive, University of Chicago business school graduate and Democrat — called police.
“I’m taking a picture and calling the cops,” she said on Christian Cooper’s video. Then she falsely claimed. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
Police arrived and dismissed the altercation. Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper.
It didn’t take much to stoke Minneapolis tensions. In a suburb four years earlier, Philando Castile, 32, was killed by an officer during a traffic stop while a passenger in his girlfriend’s car.
A video showed Officer Jeronimo Yanez asking for his license and registration. Castile said he had a firearm. “Don’t reach for it then,” Yanez said. Castile replied, “I’m, I, I was reaching for ...” Yanez said, “Don’t pull it out.” “I’m not pulling it out,” Castile said. His girlfriend said he wasn’t. Yanez again said, “Don’t pull it out,” and shot Castile five times.
Yanez was charged with second-degree murder, but acquitted.
President Donald Trump mourned George Floyd’s “very sad and tragic death,” then became combative in the wake of the rioting. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, was “a very weak radical Left Mayor.” Trump added, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
That echoed Miami Police Chief Walter Headley who also said in 1967, “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality.” He was blamed for rioting in 1968.
Trump later amended his remarks.
In 2014, after a grand jury refused to indict a white officer who shot and killed a young black man in Ferguson, Mo., prompting rioting, President Barack Obama stated, “Burning buildings, torching cars, destroying property, putting people at risk — that’s destructive and there’s no excuse for it. Those are criminal acts. And people should be prosecuted if they engage in criminal acts.”
Criminal acts shouldn’t be condoned in any circumstance — no matter skin color, profession, or status in life.
The Floyd tragedy and others like it regrettably undermine the good-faith efforts of so many officers intent on building bridges of trust in their communities.
But the videos also should open the eyes of those who reject “white privilege” as an outrageous proposition.
