COURIER EDITORIAL: The George Floyd tragedy

On a live Facebook video feed from Minneapolis last week, police officers ignored pleas from bystanders to show mercy to suspect George Floyd.

“Please, please, please I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd cried, as Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng pinned him down while handcuffed.

A woman, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as an off-duty firefighter, yelled, “The fact that you guys aren’t checking his pulse and doing compressions if he needs them — you guys are on another level!”

Officer Tou Thao keeps bystanders away. “Don’t do drugs, guys,” he said. A bystander asked, “So you call what (Chauvin’s) doing OK?”

In a news release, the Minneapolis Police Department called Floyd’s subsequent death “a medical incident,” further inflaming tensions.

MPD spokesperson John Elder told the Star-Tribune the technique Chauvin used for nearly nine minutes was not a department-authorized chokehold. “In my years as an officer, that would not be what I would ever consider a chokehold.”

Floyd was suspected of passing a $20 counterfeit bill at a grocery store. He reportedly resisted efforts to get him into the squad car.