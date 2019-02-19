Iowa has paid $7.5 million to settle four sexual harassment suits — each in excess of $1 million — during the past 18 month.
The harassers, though, have been left off the financial hook in settlements involving:
- Kirsten Anderson, former Iowa Senate Republican communications director, who got $1.08 million and her attorneys $705,000 to settle a sexual harassment suit in September 2017. A Polk County District Court jury awarded her $2.2 million, which state officials appealed.
- Beth Mahaffey, the former Iowa Finance Authority business development director, received $2.3 million, and Ashley Jared, its communications director, $1.8 million earlier this month. The agency assists housing needs — for the homeless, multifamily rentals and single-family homeownership.
- Fort Madison prison guard Kristine Sink received $1.6 million after facing retaliation and termination while complaining inmates were sexually harassing her. She won a $2 million jury verdict, which the Iowa Court of Appeals later reversed.
Anderson was fired hours after filing a complaint in 2013 alleging the Senate GOP Caucus was a “boys’ club” with rampant sexual harassment.
She testified Jim Friedrich, a government oversight analyst, teased female coworkers about their sex lives, called them “prudes” if his taunts were ignored, issued “hot chick reports,” implored staffers to gawk at women outside his window and frequently used the “c-word.”
Colleagues stated former state Sen. Shawn Hamerlinck, R-DeWitt, remarked about lobbyists’ breasts and skirts worn by high school pages.
A special place in harassers’ hell, though, should be reserved for fired IFA director Dave Jamison. An investigation done by a Des Moines law firm found:
- During a work-related trip at a hotel near Okoboji in December 2016, Jamison, who was “drinking heavily,” allegedly told a female colleague, “I bet a dollar that I can touch your boobs without putting one hand on you.” He grabbed both breasts and said, “See? I didn’t put one hand on you. I put two hands on you. I win!”
- While traveling with a female employee who was driving, Jamison played a pornographic video on his cellphone and asked various questions about her sex life. Looking at his crotch, Jamison asked, “Can you tell when I’m excited?”
- After a male colleague told him to tone down the sexual remarks, Jamison countered, “You must be allergic to a paycheck.” He discouraged others, touting his friendship with Gov. Kim Reynolds.
- Women he targeted got big pay hikes. A woman who worked at the IFA from 2012 to 2018 started at $50,000 without a detailed job description — “the only thing Mr. Jamison made clear to her about her new job was that he wanted someone to travel with him for work” — and left with a 60 percent increase.
- Jamison would state, “I want to go on a trip” and find a conference. A female employee said he didn’t attend many programs, preferring “to go out for meals, go to bars and visit Asian massage parlors where he was ostensibly given ‘happy endings.’”
The report prompted Reynolds to fire Jamison and issue a statement: “While it is not a secret that Mr. Jamison and I were friends, having served as county treasurers at the same time, I had no idea that he behaved this way. I never witnessed or experienced anything like what is described in the report. Had I known, I would have fired him a long time ago.”
Jamison also was woefully incompetent. A subsequent audit claimed he misspent $549,399 and misled his superiors about a new building lease estimated to cost the state another $6 million.
New IFA director Debi Durham said the agency — which receives federal funds and payments on its investments — will use its reserve fund, not taxpayer dollars, to cover its settlement. That’s disingenuous because the money could have been used for public purposes.
Sink had worked in a Fort Madison prison control room since December 2012 after fearing for her safety because of inmates’ threats. But in October 2014, she was assigned to supervise 73 inmates alone.
She told the Des Moines Register, “They put me right back into the general population knowing that the inmates were hostile to me and had made threats of rape, beating me and murder.”
She was subsequently put on leave and told to document a mental disability if she wanted to return to the control room. When the new Fort Madison prison facility opened in February 2015, she was told no jobs were available with her work restrictions and placed on medical leave until terminated in January 2016.
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand objected that the IFA settlement relieved Jamison of any financial obligations. “If harassers aren’t paying for their actions, neither should taxpayers,” he said.
We agree. Sensitivity training aside, the best way to curb uncouth behavior may be by hitting harassers below the belt — in their wallets — and holding them liable.
