All indications point to more debate during next year’s legislative session about ways to strengthen Iowa’s medical cannabis program.
That’s a discussion we support.
From the beginning of this conversation in 2014, we have for reasons of compassion supported a medical marijuana program in our state. We acknowledge significant progress on medical cannabis in Iowa over the last five years, but we believe opportunities exist to make the program better and urge state leaders to keep working on them.
Moving forward, we urge the state to focus on the following: 1) Further expansion of approved illnesses. 2) Expansion in the number of dispensaries. 3) An increase in the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cap.
As we have said before, we were disappointed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year vetoed a bill we believe would have improved the state’s medical cannabis program. The bill, which passed 96-3 in the House and 40-7 in the Senate, would have: 1) Removed the cap on how much THC (the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high) is contained in medical marijuana and instead limited the amount of medical cannabis a patient can be prescribed to no more than 25 grams in 90 days. 2) Softened language through which Iowans could be recommended for the program, changing “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain.” 3) Allowed physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program.
Reynolds said she vetoed the legislation because the 25-gram cap would allow an individual to consume more THC per day than a recreational marijuana user. She said the state’s medical cannabis advisory board recommends a cap of 4.5 grams for 90 days. Supporters say the 3 percent THC cap limits the effectiveness of medical marijuana.
Because we acknowledge reasonable questions exist about cannabis (in particular, about THC), we will not quarrel with those who advocate for a cautious approach to expansion of medical marijuana in Iowa.
In our view, the key is for state leaders to keep studying and talking about ways to build upon the state’s strong foundation of commitment to safe, effective relief through cannabidiol for afflicted Iowans.
To their credit, that appears to be their strategy.
