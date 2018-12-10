Reprinted in part from the St.Louis Post Dispatch Dec. 3.
It’s practically an environmentalist axiom that landfills deserve condemnation. No one wants to live near them. But why exactly is it such a huge problem for our waste to collect in designated disposal areas? Decomposition is the primary culprit.
When landfill waste decomposes, the garbage releases toxic leachate into the ground and greenhouse gases into the air. When food waste enters a landfill full of other items like paper, metal and plastic, it lacks the oxygen to decompose naturally. Instead, it decomposes anaerobically (without oxygen), resulting in the release of enormous amounts of methane.
Regulations on newer landfills require they install methane-capture systems, which municipal landfills can sell to reduce their operating costs. But two-thirds of landfills still allow the gas to seep into the atmosphere. As a result, landfill emissions alone account for more than 3 percent of global warming, nearly as much as deforestation and fugitive emissions from industrial activities.
Brett Vette, administrator for the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission, said the Black Hawk County landfill is constructed to capture the leachate, which is pumped to the Waterloo waste water treatment plant, not allowed to seep into the ground. The landfill tests the gases released into the atmosphere, but due to low methane levels it isn’t cost-effective to capture the gas at this point.
Composting, which is gaining popularity across the country, involves churning organic waste such as uneaten food into nutrient-rich soil. In landfills, composting separates biodegradable waste from non-biodegradable waste. But it’s not always the magic solution that people think. Corporations that promote their newfound environmental consciousness might actually be doing more harm than good.
Companies throughout the United States, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s, have hopped onto the compostables bandwagon by replacing traditional plastic cups, plates and utensils with biodegradable alternatives.
The problem is compostables only have environmental value when they’re actually composted. But that rarely occurs. Ninety-seven percent of food waste still winds up in a landfill, and the vast majority of compostable food-consumption materials almost certainly face the same fate. Because they’re designed to decompose, compostables that end up in landfills wind up breaking down anaerobically. Which means they add to the production of harmful methane gas.
Despite all the fanfare about replacing traditional plastics with compostable materials, the sad truth is plastics produce no negative environmental impact as long as they are contained inside a landfill. Plastic doesn’t decompose, so it produces no methane or toxic leachate. It does, however, contribute heavily to the pollution of waterways and oceans.
Compostables aren’t necessarily a solution to address pollution in marine environments because they don’t always decompose as advertised. Some evidence suggests when items are labeled “biodegradable,” people are more likely to litter. Well-intentioned compostable products can wind up harming the environment as much as plastics in the ocean.
Humans have spent centuries developing the bad consumption habits that created the modern environmental crisis. We hope more companies will follow the lead of Starbucks and McDonald’s in reducing their use of plastics. But no one should be fooled into believing these are anything more than baby steps in the long march toward a solution.
