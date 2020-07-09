COLUMN: A cruel plan for foreign students

“Our Offices of Admissions and International Programs are in communication with our current and prospective students who may be affected by this action to provide options and resources. In addition, we are in communication with Congress about our concerns with the impact this ruling will have on our students and university. We value our international students and we will continue to stand by them in supporting their access to a high-quality UNI education.”

At UNI this fall, classes will be a mix of face-to-face, hybrid and online instruction.

Colleges taking a hybrid approach must certify to the government that they are not relying solely on online courses, and if that changes during the semester they must alert the government within 10 days.

Before the pandemic the government barred international students from taking more than one online course per semester, presumably to keep people from obtaining student visas for courses that could be taken from outside the country.

The pandemic, though, forced massive campus shutdowns and shifts to online classes, leading the government to issue a temporary exemption to the one-course rule for the spring and summer sessions — which was the right thing to do.

But that will be going away for the fall, which is the wrong thing to do.