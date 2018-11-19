The Jim Acosta/White House flap has become the latest ridiculous sideshow in U.S. politics.
The White House yanked press credentials from CNN’s Acosta following his controversial conduct at a recent White House press briefing. That included Acosta’s apparent refusal to give up a microphone when President Trump made it clear the reporter’s questioning time was finished.
The absurdity was exacerbated by CNN executives through their decision to file a lawsuit to get Acosta’s White House press briefing credentials back. In a limited ruling Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to return Acosta’s White House press credentials, although the lawsuit over the credentials’ revocation is continuing. But that ruling hasn’t restored any integrity as a reporter.
While the press pass was returned, the judge didn’t rule on the underlying case, saying CNN would likely prevail since Acosta hadn’t received sufficient notice or explanation.
Frankly, the reason Acosta was booted was self-explanatory to those who viewed the latest incident — and prior ones.
Anyone who has witnessed the briefings during this administration can tell Acosta is far from an unbiased reporter. The only conclusion an actual professional journalist — one who has dropped all subjectivity and bias — can come to is that Acosta has ceased to be a professional journalist. His actions are affecting all journalists who cover the White House, as the administration is now working to establish “standard practices” for reporters for future press briefings.
Just three months ago, we joined many other editorial pages across the nation in an effort to reinforce the fact that a free and independent press is one of the necessary foundations of a free society. We felt the need to join that effort, mostly due to the unrelenting rhetoric of our current president, who has labeled the free press “the enemy of the American people.”
But we also noted that, in some respects, the media also was experiencing some new lows.
“We don’t need political activists masquerading as journalists in the White House or anywhere else,” our August 16 editorial stated.
And that’s where we believe Acosta fits. He tends to editorialize, oftentimes providing his own self-righteous and sanctimonious soliloquies prior to any question.
During the most recent briefing, the “reporter” began his question to the president by saying he wanted to “challenge” him on his decision to call the latest Central American migrant caravan traveling to the U.S. up through Mexico an “invasion.”
“As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion. It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S.,” Acosta said, pushing his own personal opinion.
It matters little if you agree or disagree with his opinion. His opinion never should have been exposed in that setting.
Former press secretary Ari Fleischer, offered the following on Twitter:
“Tension in the briefing room is natural and inevitable, but Acosta has pushed the envelope beyond what any reporter I’ve ever known has done,” said Fleischer, who worked under former President George W. Bush. “I think CNN’s suit is a bad move that will backfire. ‘Acosta Hill’ is the wrong (hill) to die on.”
Fleischer said the conflict could be settled if CNN would “tell Acosta to stop taking stands and to simply ask questions” and the White House could agree to give Acosta his credentials back “so long as he agrees to stop his editorial act.”
Legendary journalist Bob Woodward also weighed in.
While speaking at the Global Financial Leadership Conference in Florida, Woodward referenced CNN while arguing too many media figures “have become emotionally unhinged.”
Woodward went on to say “the remedy isn’t suing the administration … it’s more serious reporting about what (Trump’s) doing.”
If CNN wants to place Acosta in a talk show personality setting, similar to Rachel Maddow or Don Lemon, more power to them. We think he’d work well in that type of position.
In the meantime, reporters shouldn’t be “personalities.”
Professional journalists are skilled about asking the tough questions, while adhering to proper decorum. (Helen Thomas, anyone?) However, using the White House briefing room as the stage to expound your own opinions is not the direction we want to see White House reporters take. Understandably, during the sometimes-brash Trump rhetoric, that might be a tough pill for journalists to swallow. But the professional ones will swallow it and do their jobs.
