When Jeff Danielson resigned from the Iowa Senate last month it caught a lot of people by surprise. He was a familiar face in state government, and he spoke with great passion and logic in support or opposition on many issues.
In tandem with his state Senate resignation, he also resigned from the Cedar Falls Fire Department.
First, we’d like to thank Danielson for his service to the Cedar Valley and to Iowa — both as a dedicated legislator and a Cedar Falls firefighter.
We know him to be a tireless worker who never shied away from visits to The Courier’s editorial board to discuss and take questions concerning all types of issues that affected the Cedar Valley.
Danielson has taken a position as American Wind Energy Association’s central region director.
“I’m proud to announce an exciting new chapter in my career, even as two wonderful chapters of public service come to a close,” Danielson said in a news release. “Above all, I’d like to thank the citizens of the Cedar Valley for allowing me to serve them for so many years in the state Senate and the Cedar Falls Fire Department.”
We wish Danielson well in his new position. We know the American Wind Energy Association is getting a dedicated worker.
Now, about that suddenly empty Iowa Senate District 30 seat.
A special election has been set for March 19. Last weekend, the Black Hawk County Democratic Party held a special convention to choose a candidate to run for the seat. Eric Giddens emerged from a pack of four possible candidates.
Giddens, 45, of Cedar Falls, is a program manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa and a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
“I’m so honored and humbled by this whole process and all of the outpouring of support and enthusiasm folks have shown in such a short amount of time,” Giddens said.
A familiar name will be facing off against Giddens. Former state Rep. Walt Rogers also is running for the Senate seat.
“I want Black Hawk County and the University of Northern Iowa to have a stronger voice in Des Moines,” Rogers said. “I want to be a strong advocate for them in the majority party.
Rogers, a Republican, resigned from the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board in advance of running.
Libertarian Fred Perryman, a sales manager from Cedar Falls, also will be on the ballot. In 2016, the Libertarian Party earned enough voter support in Iowa to become a recognized party on the ballot.
Candidates have until Mark 5 to file to run in the election.
For the voters out there who don’t strictly vote for one party — a dwindling subset, it seems — it’s time to start gathering the information that is important to you, on your way to casting your vote.
This upcoming special election certainly has the possibility of being another barn-burner. Remember, in 2008 Rogers challenged Danielson for the Senate seat. Danielson eked out a win by the razor-thin margin of 22 votes.
Rogers went on to win a seat in the Iowa House. He lost that seat in November to Dave Williams.
This will be an important special election that Iowans across the state will be watching with great interest. It’s important that area voters educate themselves on the candidates and, most importantly, cast their vote.
