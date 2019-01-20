The development and revitalization of downtown Cedar Falls has been miraculous. The Parkade is a great place to spend time shopping and taking part in dining and entertainment opportunities. It’s a bustling jewel of the city.
Planning for parking, however, apparently just never seemed to rise to a priority.
Last week, an initial downtown parking study conducted by Wantman Group Inc. (WGI) presented some recommendations.
First, we want to be clear: The city’s long-term plan of securing properties over many years with a vision of developing downtown State Street worked like a charm.
But the issue of parking is not new. Logical parking solutions should have been discussed seriously in conjunction with development in every area of downtown.
In this editorial space, coming up on six years ago, we stated:
“Major developments are planned. Some are already underway — like the highly visible River Place development on State Street. We believe the time for planning for parking should be in conjunction with these projects.
“While these projects come with their own parking for future tenants, parking is already frequently at a premium on and around the Parkade. It has been for years.”
Major development on State Street and Second Street is now being joined by a major hotel being constructed at First and Main streets and more housing on First and Washington streets.
Years ago, Community Main Street, which includes many downtown business owners as members, offered the city $10,000 toward a parking study downtown and asked the City Council to support such a plan.
“As we fill empty space with buildings, it cuts our flexibility for, perhaps, a multi-level parking facility,” Pam Taylor, a downtown business owner and Community Main Street board member said in 2013. “If we find out what we’ve got right now, and I assume whoever does the study can do it based on what’s coming, we’ll be in a better position to plan.”
Attempts at addressing parking go back further than that. Initial downtown revitalization plans were scuttled when Garrison Companies of Kansas City pulled out of its mixed development plans on State Street for a variety of reasons.
In late 2005, their plans included a two-story parking ramp. That parking plan was dropped after the city was asked to pay the entire cost of building the ramp. Yes, a parking problem was envisioned nearly 14 years ago, and a parking ramp was considered while planning development.
During the latest public meeting, several residents and business owners suggested building a parking ramp. Andy Miller, an urban planner with WGI, attempted to deflect such discussions during two public meetings.
And yes, maybe that bird has flown.
During last week’s public meeting, Ivan Wieland, owner of the Horny Toad, said residents need to hold decision-makers accountable.
“All of us need to start thinking about who is making these decisions, because it’s too late,” said Wieland. “It’s too late to undo some of the asinine decisions that have been made already that are slowing us down. I’m one of the fortunate ones, and I’m going to be OK, but some of my neighbors won’t.”
While it’s generally a different City Council today than it was several years ago, some of Wieland’s remarks ring true.
Miller unveiled some recommendations from WGI. Possible short-term solutions include charging people to park in the lots behind downtown businesses at a rate of 50 cents per hour with a maximum rate of $3 until 5 p.m., when $3 would become the flat rate, and offering permit parking in those lots for 20 percent of the spaces.
Long-term solutions could include charging people to park on downtown streets, re-evaluating zoning requirements for residential developments and working through public/private partnerships with developers to create additional public parking.
Considering the dwindling options at this point, the study’s short-term solutions probably make a lot of sense. Still, it’s hard to look back and be comfortable with the fact long-term solutions could and probably should have been addressed, well, a long time ago.
This time around, we’d like to see a meaningful plan that is not punted any further downfield.
