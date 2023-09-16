When exiting the Constitutional Convention, founding father Benjamin Franklin was famously asked by a group of citizens what kind of government the delegates had created. His answer was: “ A republic, if you can keep it.”

Franklin knew, even back then, that democratic republics can only survive as long as the people continue to play an active role and hold government accountable. When our local government began working toward dismantling our fire department, I stood up to hold them accountable by running for City Council. With your support, I’ve been honored to serve as an at-large councilman for the last four years. As my term comes to an end, I’d like to share some lessons I’ve learned while serving in local office.

For starters, I learned the City Council doesn’t have much say in the running of the city. On the campaign trail and in office, I’ve used the phrase “put the people back in charge.” Let me explain why. As recently mentioned in this very newspaper, the city of Cedar Falls has a very large bureaucracy when compared with other cities. Unelected staff members have tremendous power at City Hall. If you’ve ever watched a council meeting, you’ve probably noticed the staff often speaks more than the elected officials. As a business owner, I’ve always followed the old adage “trust but verify.” On council, however, to question the opinions of city staff is highly frowned upon. Several of my colleagues have repetitively stressed that we just need to “listen to the experts.” I was elected to represent all of the citizens of Cedar Falls and not to just rubber stamp the work of others. I don’t believe questioning someone’s opinion is a sign of disrespect. On the contrary, I believe asking questions is healthy for any government, especially when taxpayer dollars are involved.

As an elected councilman and businessman with many years and experiences under my belt, my opinion is rarely sought. I have never been allowed to listen in on a city staff meeting. The law prohibits more than three councilmembers from having a meeting unless it is open to the public so citizens can hear and see what their government is working on. However, any number of city staff, with the mayor and city administrator present, can meet at any time and shut the door in your face. Here’s a great example: During the recent fire chief hiring process, myself and two other council members had to ask to see the resumes of the individuals who applied. Since we are the elected officials who supposedly hold the power to hire for that position, you would think we would be given access to those materials. The reality is, we were only able to view those resumes at City Hall with a staff member present to ensure we didn’t do anything out of line. Who seems in charge in that scenario?

I also have learned much of the power that the mayor and council had has been given to staff. For example, in the past, council met in three-member committees and played a much bigger role in vetting and discussing specific issues. The former administrator did away with these committees. These were recently brought back as “committees of the whole” with different names, not at all functioning like the originals. The mayor also has recently called for the council to make the role of mayor part-time, which without a full change of government by the people would only transfer more power from elected officials to unelected bureaucrats.

Even though I’m not satisfied with how things are working in our local government, it has been an honor to serve. My service never just ended after council meetings. I have spent hours in the community giving back and volunteering both time and money. While my colleagues on council just voted to increase their own salaries by $2,000, I continue to donate all of my council pay right back to the community. I’ve worked tirelessly on your behalf and stood up for you at City Hall even when I was standing alone. That’s all.