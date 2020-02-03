Black History Month still an important designation

Young people today may find it amazing that separation in schools, restaurants, hotels and entire communities was once the order of the day.

That’s one of the most important reasons we believe observances of black history are still important — and necessary.

February is Black History Month, a national designation that began four decades ago and has been giving schools and communities opportunities for learning ever since.

That designation presents opportunities to shed light and perspective on those times and on the continuing struggles for civil rights.

We have our own interesting local stories that relate to black history. Throughout the month, we will be running features that focus on black history from local angles, as we have done over the past several years.

Every year during this time, we will hear from those who may question the need or appropriateness of a month dedicated to the history of a racial group, but we have no reservations giving it our full support.

The fact that there have been generations of ignorance and prejudice placed against an entire people is cause enough to continually familiarize ourselves with the African-American experience.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}