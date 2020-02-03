Black History Month still an important designation

Young people today may find it amazing that separation in schools, restaurants, hotels and entire communities was once the order of the day.
That’s one of the most important reasons we believe observances of black history are still important — and necessary.
February is Black History Month, a national designation that began four decades ago and has been giving schools and communities opportunities for learning ever since.
That designation presents opportunities to shed light and perspective on those times and on the continuing struggles for civil rights.
We have our own interesting local stories that relate to black history. Throughout the month, we will be running features that focus on black history from local angles, as we have done over the past several years.
Every year during this time, we will hear from those who may question the need or appropriateness of a month dedicated to the history of a racial group, but we have no reservations giving it our full support.
The fact that there have been generations of ignorance and prejudice placed against an entire people is cause enough to continually familiarize ourselves with the African-American experience.
You have free articles remaining.
From the time of forced enslavement through the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the struggles that continue today, black history is a significant part of American history.
This year is also the 55th anniversary of one of the watershed moments in civil rights history.
A civil rights campaign and marches beginning in Selma, Ala., led by Martin Luther King Jr., led to President Lyndon B. Johnson initiating a debate on a voting rights bill in February 1965.
Later that year, accompanied by King and Rosa Parks, Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act on Aug. 6, 1965.
In addition to the many poig-
nant moments in civil rights history, Black History Month also recognizes achievements and struggles that too often have been relegated to historical footnotes.
We all need a thorough understanding of American history to assist us in comprehending the present and shaping the future, both nationally and locally. Black history is a large part of American history.
Information and knowledge bring understanding. In turn, we would hope that understanding leads to tolerance, acceptance and equal opportunities for pursuing the American Dream.