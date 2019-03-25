Virtually all of the Cedar Valley’s inhabitants know we just experienced a brutal winter. We’ve endured harsh temperatures, high snowfall and pesky ice that covered area streets.
As Iowans, we know from experience that the changing seasons wreak havoc on our city streets. We know winter is, by far, the worst of the damage-causing seasons — and we just experienced a doozy.
And as the snow and clinging ice receded, the bane of motorists was exposed: Potholes. Lots of them; wide and deep.
Currently, motorists on their way to and from work, to the store or a visit to virtually anywhere in the Cedar Valley have to dodge a plethora of potholes. Buckled and washboard streets also are causing drivers to creep along at a fraction of the speed limit. Go too fast and you risk doing some major damage to your vehicle.
Please keep in mind those Iowa extremes before cursing your respective city. Workers could not begin addressing the problem before the ice went away. And now, they are out in force. Be careful out there, these workers are out in the middle of streets and even highways, patching potholes to make your drive easier and safer.
Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls have had patching crews out for the past few weeks.
“This winter was particularly harsh on our streets,’ said Brian Heath, public works and parks division manager. “We had a lot of freeze-thaw and a lot of plowing activity. Those plows aren’t easy on the streets.”
Tons of asphalt mix is being applied to city streets all over the Cedar Valley. Until we arrive at some extended warmer weather, that’s a temporary fix. Many times the patches don’t last more than a few days. But warmer weather is here and more permanent repairs will be conducted, if they haven’t started already.
A volunteer crew is pitching in, as well.
Scott Jordan, owner of Scott’s Electric, and a former Waterloo City Council member and Black Hawk County supervisor, has revived a volunteer patching crew.
As recently reported, this is the sixth year Jordan has organized the effort, which he started with Kathy McCoy in 1993 and last conducted in 2016. This past brutal winter has caused him to reorganize the effort.
“What it really comes down to was people were calling me about it,” Jordan said. “I thought people might have forgotten about it, but they hadn’t.”
Nope. A bone-jarring dip into a pothole, sometimes combined with a large repair bill, can help make for a long memory. In addition to Jordan’s crew, Aspro Inc. is donating the material to fill holes, and Action Signs is assisting with traffic control to keep workers safe.
We thank all of them for donating their time and efforts to help.
Hitting a large pothole at a significant speed can ruin your day — not to mention cause damage to your vehicle. Tires and wheels take the brunt of the damage, but vehicles also can suffer body damage, and suspension components can be harmed if they come in contact with broken pavement.
Record snowfall, ice-covered streets and multiple freeze-thaw cycles have been devastating to local streets. Leaving them unaddressed for any amount of time can be dangerous for drivers. So we thank all the city workers across the Cedar Valley and all the volunteers.
When roads are this bad, and potholes are so frequent, drivers have an understandable tendency to pay attention to what’s directly in front of the car. Some of our roads are currently so bad, that this distraction can lead to unsafe situations.
So remember, here in the Cedar Valley, we’re all driving the same streets. Many are currently in poor condition. With all of that in mind, we urge motorists to take it slow, be observant, inform their respective cities of dangerous areas, and keep praying for nice weather.
