Unless you’re a millennial (22-37 years old) or in the younger generation Z — both of which disdain calls (text, please) — you’ve probably been driven to distraction by the onslaught of unscrupulous robocalls.
According to First Orion, a call protection company, 46 percent of all calls — cellphones and landlines — in mid-2019 will be automated scams. For cellphones, it’s particularly bad, with robocalls now at 29 percent, up from 3.7 percent in 2017. It seems even worse.
A year ago this month, we lauded a Federal Communications Commission decision to allow telephone companies to block robocalls automatically without getting approval from the caller or those receiving the calls.
However, it mainly applied to unassigned or invalid numbers or from an invalid area. The telecoms had been wary of blocking calls reminding people of medical appointments, pharmacy alerts or school-related messages.
“There’s no one solution to solving the robocall problem,” admitted Jonathan Spalter, the chief executive officer of USTelecom, the broadband industry’s trade association, “but the FCC’s action today is another step in sweeping away the uncertainty about the tools available to providers to block these illegal calls.”
Yet David Frankel, founder and CEO of ZipDX, a California teleconferencing firm who had made it his “mission” to fight robocalls, was skeptical. His analysis of 3.5 million robocall complaints to the Federal Trade Commission indicated about 10 percent of robocalls, at most, would be impacted.
“After six months, this won’t do anything, mostly because the robocallers will work around it,” he said.
It didn’t take even that long.
In October 2017 — a month before the FCC decision — about 2.5 billion robocalls had been made nationally compared with 683 million two years earlier, according to estimates from YouMail, which provides voicemail and call-blocking services. In the first four months of this year, it estimated more than 12 billion of the automated robocalls were made to Americans. That’s about four million per hour.
Scammers were making $9.5 billion annually on an estimated expenditure of $438 million — a 2,069 percent profit.
The FCC decision was as ineffective as the much-ballyhooed 2003 National Do Not Call Registry, aimed at blocking marketing calls, except for those with a previous business relationship, political or charitable, or involved debt collection, information or surveys.
In 2009, the Federal Trade Commission had made “the bombardment of prerecorded pitches, senseless solicitations and malicious marketing” illegal.
A lot of good that did as well.
The Washington Post reported Californian Aaron Michael Jones was fined $2.7 million in 2015 by the FTC for illegal robocalls but wasn’t deterred. He immediately resumed his business.
The FCC got aggressive in May, fining a Florida man $120 million for 96 million robocalls and an Arizona firm $37.5 million for more than 2 million calls.
Yet 57 percent of robocalls came from overseas. (Avoid calls with 268, 284, 809 and 876 area codes, which emanate from the Caribbean.) While the FTC has fined foreign companies $1.2 billion, it only has collected 9 percent, according to Consumer Reports.
Although Congress passed an anti-spoofing law in 2017 to crack down on “neighborhood spoofing” (using local area codes and prefixes) to get people to answer the phone, the tactic now has gone national.
The latest reprehensible tactic is imitating Social Security’s consumer service line (800) 772-1213 to extract vital personal information from seniors.
You do have some defenses.
Among the major telecoms, AT&T offers Call Protect; Verizon Wireless uses Caller Name ID, Sprint provides Premium Caller ID, and T-Mobile has Scam ID and Scam Block.
A number of free and low-cost apps can alert you to scammers like YouMail, Nomorobo, Hiya, Call Blocker-Blacklist, TrueCaller and Robokiller, which has humorous “answers” to robocalls that it claims will thwart their persistence.
For landline phones, press *77 to block “anonymous” and “private” numbers. That can be deactivated with *87.
However, none of those are absolutely con-artist proof. A possible solution, though, is on the horizon. STIR (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) technology promises to provide an authentic signature for any call — with a “certificate” verifying where it originated.
It requires the telecom industry to provide and authenticate the certificates — and carriers on both sides of the calls to verify it. It is similar to security used on websites, yet woefully lacking on calls. A rollout is planned next year.
We hope that technology will succeed where laws and regulations have been unnervingly lacking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.