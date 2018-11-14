Reprinted from the Dubuque
Telegraph-Herald Nov. 7.
Three months after his counterpart in Pennsylvania released a chilling grand-jury report exposing cover-ups concerning 300 “predator priests” in that state, and after saying he lacked the authority to do likewise, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has come around.
Miller recently announced his office is gathering information about clergy abuse in Iowa and “examining our options.” Miller, a Dubuque native and product of Catholic schools, said in a statement he is “appalled by the cases of abuse and cover-up uncovered by the Pennsylvania investigation, as well as cases in Iowa that have gone unreported.”
He’s not alone.
Despite years of revelations, millions of dollars in settlements, victims’ incalculable anguish and promises of transparency and accountability — this, after decades of scandalous cover-ups — the Catholic Church still isn’t quite getting it.
Ryan J. Foley, of The Associated Press, recently inquired of officials of the diocese of Sioux City about sexual abuse committed by a now-retired parish priest. They only then conceded that, yes, they had concealed the fact the Rev. Jerome Coyle, now 85, years ago admitted sexually abusing some 50 children over a 20-year period.
Apparently, the church’s longstanding, outrageous response to sexual assault and abuse within its ranks — denial, coverup and reassignment of perpetrators — is not entirely a thing of the past.
By the way, the Sioux City diocese recently helped place Coyle in a Fort Dodge retirement home, a facility across the street from — you guessed it — a school. It should surprise no one that the diocese didn’t mention Coyle’s presence to administrators at the school, which happens to be a Catholic institution. (The AP story published, and Coyle was swiftly relocated.)
Unlike other dioceses, including the Archdiocese of Dubuque, which itself has paid nearly $14 million in settlements with victims, the Sioux City diocese has never listed priests who have been credibly accused of abuse. Still waiting for transparency over there.
It’s positive that Miller says he will do what he can — even if it might not result in prosecutions due to the statute of limitations and limitations on his authority. For example, he does not have the power to launch a statewide investigative grand jury such as the one in Pennsylvania.
However, Miller has put the church on notice — that he expects all church officials “to comply with the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to preserve documents related to abuse and personnel.” He has met with Bishop Richard Pates, of the Diocese of Des Moines, and said he plans to meet with the other bishops and the archbishop in Iowa. Meanwhile, his staff has met with some abuse survivors.
In this space two months ago, we stated, “If the Catholic Church is to get past this, it must impel all those complicit in any cover-up to step down.”
Maybe we were getting ahead of ourselves. Before getting to that point, all church officials, coast to coast and around the world, need to come clean about this abhorrent pattern of abuse. The Sioux City diocese is an appropriate place to start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.