Iowa celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Home Rule Amendment in 2018 — one of 10 states giving local governments authority to pass laws that go beyond state legislation, unless pre-emption exists.
The so-called Dillon’s Rule was embedded in the state constitution, named for Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice John Forrest Dillon, 1863-69, a noted legal scholar on municipal law, including two opinions that received the blessing of the U.S. Supreme Court.
While Iowa cities and counties were busy issuing proclamations honoring Home Amendment Rule last year, the Republican-controlled Legislature was busy dismantling it.
After four county boards of supervisors — Johnson, Linn, Polk and Wapello — passed increases in the minimum wage, the Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds undid their actions.
“This comes because of the patchwork effect that it creates on trying to operate businesses that are multi-county, that are multi-state. It makes it difficult to keep track of each and every initiative that is passed that would impact that business as far as wages or other conditions,” said Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, the author of the pre-emption bill.
Iowa continues to be one of 21 states adhering to the 2009 federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Waterloo kept one step ahead of the “Home Rule Reaper” when it took steps Monday to reverse its ban on shooting off fireworks within the city limits. The council voted, 4-3, to approve the first of three required readings of an ordinance lifting the prohibition on the use of consumer fireworks in the city limits during July 3-5.
In 2017, the Legislature ended the state ban on fireworks that had existed for more than eight decades after a youth accidentally dropped a sparkler in a Spencer drug store igniting numerous pyrotechnics resulting in a fire that laid waste to 75 businesses in 1931.
The change in the law allowed fireworks to be sold and used from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.
However, local governments — notably Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Mason City — either placed bans on using the fireworks and/or restricted their sale in commercial areas, limiting them to industrial zones.
Naturally, that didn’t sit well with the fireworks lobby, which is attempting to flex its muscles in the Legislature this session.
Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, has sponsored a bill to make shooting off fireworks on July 4 legal anywhere in the state and invalidating zoning restrictions.
“The argument that I hear is, ‘You’re taking away local control.’ This is a commerce issue. We deal with commerce issues at the state level on nearly every product. So to carve out, suggest, that one retail product should be left up to local control, defies what we do when it comes to the issue of uniformity in commerce.”
“Commerce,” as Chapman would have it — and the Iowa Department of Revenue estimates fireworks were a $24 million business in 2018 — shouldn’t be the paramount reason in subverting home rule, particularly when safety and law enforcement issues are involved.
Cities have had cause to be wary of fireworks, particularly given their density compared to rural areas, which creates concerns about both noise and injuries.
“It’s dangerous for our officers, because they’re traveling at emergency mode all across the city,” Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert told legislators last month, stating that residents often couldn’t differentiate between gunshots and fireworks. The police received 1,200 calls July 4 between midnight and the next morning — half related to fireworks.
Waterloo police fielded 92 fireworks complaints last year on July 3-4. Cedar Falls had 83.
A study by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics found fireworks-related injuries increased by 57 percent from 2014 to 2017, the first year of legalization, and were more severe. Bystanders watching fireworks were four times as likely to be injured as the persons igniting them.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported eight people died in 2017 and 12,900 were brought to hospital emergency rooms with fireworks injuries.
In 2018, a Waverly teen died after he and friends had set off fireworks.
So ample reasons exist for cities to retain home rule in this instance.
Fireworks companies also have been aggressive — if not legally successful — in forcing communities to allow them to establish pop-up shops in commercial areas, so they want the Legislature to step in.
Bellino Fireworks, of Papillion, Neb., the Midwest’s largest fireworks distributor, had pressured Waterloo into allowing sales in commercial zones before losing a subsequent challenge in federal court against four other cities— Ankeny, Boone, Johnson and Pleasant Hill.
If Republicans go along with Chapman’s initiative, they would do well to abandon all pretense of being advocates of “local control,” but rather the party of commerce intent on subverting home rule.
